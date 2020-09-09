Market Views
Six largest tech stocks by market value lose more than $1 trillion in 3 days
Apple, which hit a $2 trillion market cap on August 19, has lost about $325 billion in that time period. Microsoft plunged by $219 billion in value, Amazon also dropped $191 billion, Alphabet fell by $135 billion, and Tesla, lost more than 20% on Tuesday to mark the worst single-day loss in its history, down by $109 billion in the last three days.
Not forgetting Facebook, down by $89 billion.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics gave insights on the high sell-offs recorded in the NASDAQ Index by saying;
“The US dollar strength is likely the major macro disrupting equity markets. Weaker US equities have been helpful to the USD of late, suggesting the greenback still had a safe haven appeal among global investors despite the political tensions rising from U.S congress of late.
“I think many folks were pinning hopes that the US dollar rally and NASDAQ correction was probably done. Obviously, that was wrong.
“The slump in the British Pound and crude oil got the US dollar rolling again. These days the stronger US dollar has been acting like a wrecking ball across many assets, leaving a swath of carnage in its wake.
“In Asia, stocks look set to slide after ponderous losses on Wall Street sparked another wave of tech sector declines. Simultaneously, energy stocks tracked a sharp drop in crude prices amid signs of faltering demand.
“Indeed, we are bearing witness to the most unvirtuous circle of events in some time as everyone seems to be running for cover, but sadly for the weaker Tech longs, most shelters are full after last weeks’ beat down.”
Nigerian Stocks snap 7-year losing streak to post first gain in August
NSEASI advanced 2.5% in August outperforming the 0.9% gain in July and the 3.1% loss in June.
Equities trading in August welcomed the release of Nigeria’s Q2 2020 GDP data, which captured the full impact of the lockdown on economic activities induced by the pandemic.
The economy contracted by 6.1% y/y from 1.9% y/y in Q1 2020, making it the worst performance on record, according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ report.
That said, the stock market was relatively calm for most of the month and appeared decoupled from the rest of the economy. Despite the calmness, the NSEASI (up 4.6% QTD), advanced 2.5% in August outperforming the 0.9% gain in July and the 3.1% loss in June.
In terms of activity, while the average daily volume increased by a whopping 15.7% to 224.5 million shares, transaction value rose at a slower pace of 1.3% relative to July level.
The absence of foreign players further stoked silence in the market as Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) moderated by 91.1% y/y and q/q to $385.3m in Q2 2020, the lowest since Q1 2017. FPI flowed into the equities moderated by 89.3% y/y and 91.7% q/q to $53.3m.
We attribute the weakness in FPI flows to the nation’s currency crisis, with over $2.0 billion of foreign investor funds searching for an exit.
Furthermore, the extended delay in the submission of H1 2020 earnings from bellwether companies, particularly in the banking sector, hampered investment decision making for the local investors.
We are optimistic that the mid-to-long-term outlook for equities is positive, as economies across the world continue to reopen for business and the CBN can rein in the chaos at the FX market.
Nigerian equities are relatively still undervalued at 9.0x P/E ratio compared with Egypt at 11.5x, South Africa at 19.2x, and the BRICS markets at 17.4x.
This presents an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors across selected sectors, which we believe are better placed, despite the fear of a looming recession by the end of Q3 2020.
As at the end of the first trading week in September, all the outstanding tier-1 banks have published their H1 2020 numbers, which showed resilient performances amidst the present economic woes. This further supports our mid-to-long-term positive outlook.
Written by Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research
Why is the US stock market index going up even as COVID-19 remains unchecked?
The market enables price discovery, and prices are based on interplay of supply and demand.
The rise is spectacular; the NASDAQ 100’s market cap is about $13.5 trillion, the S&P 500 Index is about $28.8 trillion, while the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is about $19.4 trillion. What is going on?
The stock market is a market, and in every market, a willing buyer and a willing seller meet, negotiate, discover prices through bargaining and conclude a sale. Where there is oversupply, the buyer has the advantage and can bid down prices. Where supply is limited, the seller holds the advantage and can bid up prices. So, the market enables price discovery, and prices are based on interplay of supply and demand.
What drives supply and demand? Earning expectations of the companies trading their equity on the stock market. The stock market reflects expectations of future earnings. This means that if an investor believes that earnings, specifically future earnings of a company, are going up, the value of the company is going up. This, the investor believes, translates to a rise in the prices of individual stocks of the company and/or an increase in the returns the company will pay to the holders of equity in the company by way of dividend.
This expectation drives the investor to seek to participate in the equity of the company by buying shares, thus creating a demand for more shares. On the flip side, if the investors believe that the company’s fortunes by way of earnings are falling, then the investor seeks to exit being an equity participant in the company by selling his shares, which creates supply.
However, the expectations of investors in the market are also relative to other asset classes. This means the investors have other options to invest their money. If equities as an asset class return a risk-adjusted return of 5%, and bonds are returning 9%, the investor has the option of taking his capital away from volatility and investing in “safe” bonds. The point is capital is mobile and goes to where it finds yield. So, if the yield on other assets is lower than the yields on equities, then the investor will keep his money in “risk” assets i.e., equities. This is key; when investing, the investor is taking a holistic view of the market, comparing options and looking for the most risk-adjusted asset class with the highest return.
Having that background, why does the US stock market record profits even when earnings are weak?
First, tax cuts. The US saw corporate marginal taxes cut from 35% to 21% and allowed American firms immediately and fully deduct the cost of new capital investment, allowing them to invest more in CAPEX and hopefully boost earnings in the future. The tax cuts provide US companies with an incredibly soft landing and prepare them to reinvest in productivity post-COVID-19. Investors are making a bet that post-COVID-19, forward earning will reflect these new CAPAX investments.
Second, the US Federal Reserve (The Fed) has embarked on a massive stimulus program to prop up the US financial system; this has translated to the Fed buying bonds, blue-chip and even junk bonds and keeping the interest rates at essentially zero. The practical translation of this is that yields on “risk-free” 10-year treasuries have crashed to about 0.65%. The yield is paltry when compared to the earnings yield of about 3.7% on the S&P 500. The Fed is expected in the coming week to announce its new monetary policy which will keep short term interest rates at near zero for five years or even more, and would not change this policy even if inflation in the US were to go above the 2% target.
Taking these policies together, the US investment picture looks noticeably clear, fixed income will yield next to nothing for the next 5 years, and earnings yield on equities is sufficient to post a real return. The investing community is taking a position today to benefit from equity yields.
That simple.
FUGAZ; Nigerian banks considered too big to fail
Why the biggest banks in Nigeria are too big to fail.
FUGAZ!
As much as you would like to make sense of what you just pronounced, it is not a word. Rather, it is an acronym that is ubiquitous in its use in Nigeria’s financial world to represent her tier 1 banks. Each letter of the acronym representing the first letter of each of the banks, purposefully arranged to be pronounceable- First Bank, UBA, GTB, Access, and Zenith Banks.
FUGAZ, since their classification, have become the benchmark for quantifying the impact of fiscal and economic policies on the banking industry. One would be forgiven for thinking that only these banks make up the industry after a cursory look at the headlines of financial publications in Nigeria. FUGAZ has become the sample size for financial experts in making comments on the banking industry, usually excluding the over 100 other commercial and microfinance Banks in the country. FUGAZ are basically too big to fail.
On what basis do these experts classify their sample and how accurate are they?
The profitability
FUGAZ accounts for a major chunk of the profits declared in the sector; over 60% to be precise. A little context: Zenith declared N50.5 billion for Q1 2020 profit after tax, GTB N50.1 billion, Access N40.9 billion, UBA N30.1 billion, and FBN Holdings N25.7 billion
Hot on their heels were Ecobank Transnational Inc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, and Fidelity Bank with N24.3 billion, N20.6 billion, and N5.8 billion.
Share price and investor preference
Investors’ preference for FUGAZ is evident in the volume of daily deals done on their stock on the floors of the Nigerian Stock Exchange daily. A typical day (21st August 2020) on the NSE saw FUGAZ account for 40% of the 158 million volume in the banking sector, taking up 4 of 5 top spots on the share price, and recording the most volatility in share price in the sector- GTBank with -0.15 and Zenith with -0.1.
This is the norm and not an exception.
|BANK
|NO OF DEALS
|SHARE PRICE (N)
|CHANGE
|Access Bank Plc
|4,209,194
|6.5
|0
|Aso Savings & Loans
|—
|0.5
|—
|Ecobank Transnational Inc
|3,735,130
|4
|0
|FBN Holdings Plc
|17,890,063
|5
|0
|FCMB Group Plc
|2,077,377
|2.03
|0.03
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|1,156,799
|1.8
|-0.02
|Guaranty Trust Bank
|16,147,904
|25.1
|-0.15
|Jaiz Bank Plc
|1,040,925
|0.6
|0.01
|NPF Microfinance Bank
|290,000
|1.28
|0.02
|Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc
|—
|0.6
|—
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings
|9,820
|34.5
|0
|Sterling Bank
|2,465,602
|1.18
|0
|United Bank for Africa
|5,391,518
|6.6
|-0.05
|Union Bank Nigeria
|464,497
|5.4
|0
|Union Homes Savings & Loans
|—
|3.02
|—
|Unity Bank
|433,063
|0.52
|-0.02
|Wema Bank
|1,736,854
|0.51
|0
|Zenith International Bank
|19,077,759
|16.8
|-0.1
Source: NSE data on trades for 21/08/2020
FUGAZ portfolio of foreign currency-denominated debts and the listing of their members on some Exchanges outside of the country is a testament of their appeal to foreign investors.
Branch network and customer base
The fact that FUGAZ reportedly controls 70% of the market share in the industry is more likely a function of their expansive branch network than any other single factor. Zenith Bank has over 500 branches, GTB conducts its business from over 231 branch locations, UBA 428, and well, Access and FBN are seen almost on every street corner with the latter boasting in excess of 790 branches nationwide. This is apart from their subsidiary branches across Africa and in relevant trade partner countries.
Interestingly, the banks’ teeming customer base are ‘enjoying’ a love-hate relationship with these banks, if the complaints on social media are anything to go by. Regardless, these customers remain committed to keeping FUGAZ at the summit of the industry with their contributions to the bottom-line.; N1.35 trillion growth in Q1 of 2020 alone.
A few other banks outside of FUGAZ such as Union Bank and Ecobank are able to compete on branch network and reach. Nonetheless the fact that FUGAZ accounted for N8.7 billion of the N13.5 billion spent on publicity and advertisements by banks listed on the NSE in Q1 of 2020 has its merits.
Do we always have to consider FUGAZ?
The statistics show that we do. They are the systemic banks of the industry, more like “senior partner Banks” of the CBN, having produced four of the last five CBN Governors and being the largest investors in CBN’s bills and bonds – a direct consequence of their humongous balance sheet size.
Their expansive network and massive customer base ensure that they are preferred PFIs for government interventions. Indeed, one can safely say that nothing really works in Nigeria’s banking industry without the support of FUGAZ. They have become that influential.
And their results?
Their mobilization of customer deposit is expected to have been hindered by the economic situation and the aggressiveness of lower-tiered competitors and online savings platforms who have upped the ante on publicizing their campaign for funds with relatively mouth-watering interest rates for their customers and incentives for referrals and responsible staff. The FX forte of FUGAZ was practically nonexistent in Q2 2020 and would definitely impact their profitability as it has already hampered repayment of some of their debts.
Also, having 70% of the industry’s market share means FUGAZ have a proportionate amount of loans in the industry, and Non-performing loans too. The NPL decline of H1 2019 is not likely to be reciprocated in H1 2020 because of the pandemic. But their bullish booking of new loans amidst the pandemic would be significant in covering the impairment shortfall of previous NPLs.
Never in recent history of Nigerian Banks has so much been dependent on so few. Industry watchers are once again looking out for FUGAZ to show leadership with their Q2 2020 results. Having surpassed expectations in Q1 and made lofty projections for Q2 profitability, Observers and Analysts believe FUGAZ Q2 results will definitely not be as buoyant as their Q1. They believe the objective of FUGAZ would be adapting to the new business models and priorities imposed by the pandemic, nonetheless their expected profitability will be a show of the resilience of Nigeria’s top lenders.
The focus of FUGAZ Q2 has become more than a media fad but a necessity of business analysis, as their profitability in times of the current economic adversity will be the ultimate test of the Government’s fiscal framework and economic response to the pandemic.