MoneyTO launched money transfers to Nigeria
The London based remittance operator MoneyTO announced a launch of money transfers to Nigeria. The transfers can be made from the UK and EU countries fee-free. The recipients will get the transfer straight to their bank accounts in Nigeria.
According to the World Bank, Nigeria is one of the six largest recipients of remittances in the world, attracting $24 billion in 2019, which made up 5% of the country’s GDP. Over the past six years remittances made by Nigerian expats have increased by more than 126%. About 20% of the total volume of remittances to Nigeria are sent from the UK, followed by Italy, Spain, Germany, Ireland, etc. As stated in a PwC report, the growth of remittances to Nigeria is expected to soar to $29.8 billion in 2021.
“Launching Nigeria fee-free money transfers is a significant breakthrough for MoneyTO brand. We look forward to being of service to the Nigerian communities in the United Kingdom as well as in the countries of the European Union”, says MoneyTO founder George Piskov.
Remittances with MoneyTO can be sent online via Visa and MasterCard in GBP and EUR. The recipient will receive the transfer in Nigerian Naira (NGN). MoneyTo offers one of the best exchange rate on the market. For instance, when sending GBP 300 with any other service, the addressee receives NGN 150 710 on average, with MoneyTo the amount will be NGN 156 018.
The recipient can receive money to any account in Nigeria at the following banks: Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, etc.
Nairametrics announces Strategic Data Partnership with Statista
The partnership allows Statista to leverage on Nairametrics’ robust financial analysis capabilities to provide its global investing audience.
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd, owners of Nairametrics.com, Nigeria’s leading Business and Financial News & Research Website, and German-based Research firm Statista Ltd, have signed a Content Cooperation Partnership.
The partnership allows Statista to leverage on Nairametrics’ robust financial analysis capabilities to provide its global investing audience with real-time insightful data from Africa’s largest economy.
This is Statista’s first cooperation agreement as part of its ongoing efforts to make more data about Africa’s business environment available on its global online business platform.
“Nairametrics’ vision aligns with Statista’s objective of providing real-time actionable information about Africa’s business environment in an easily digestible format for the investing public. Consequently, we are pleased to be Statista’s initial cooperation partner to help provide data for Nigeria which is Africa’s largest economy,” said Ugodre Obi-Chukwu (Founder/CEO Nairametrics).
“Statista is very pleased to establish this partnership with Nairametrics. This partnership pays tribute to the great impact we see Africa and Nigeria having on the world economy in years to come. Nairametrics has a standout ability to provide well informed, up to date information on the Nigerian economy. The partnership offers strong support for our platform and we are proud to bring Nairametrics’ insights and trends on the ‘Giant of Africa’ to our global audience,” Christopher Ekwuruke, Strategic Data Partnerships, Statista.
Nairametrics has a vast database of macroeconomic and financial-based data from Nigeria which it updates regularly. Some of the data is published on its research website www.nairalytics.com and explanatory articles published on its news website, nairametrics.com.
The partnership will commence in the third quarter of 2020.
About Nairametrics
Nairametrics is Nigeria’s leading Research, Business, and Financial news website with over 3 million visitors monthly. The websites provide daily coverage of the Nigerian Economy, Capital Markets, Companies, Corporate Deals, and politics. The website also provides content targeted at financial literacy and investor advocacy through articles, podcasts, radio shows, and streaming content. Nairametrics also owns Nairalytics (formerly Resourcedat), a website dedicated to reporting financial and macroeconomic based data and research from Nigeria.
About Statista
The Data powerhouse was founded in Germany in 2007 and has about 900 employees at twelve office locations on four continents. Statista is a leading data and business intelligence portal which conducts international market and consumer studies as well as surveys. The business model “data as a service” is unique with no direct competitors in the market.
DAPPMAN commends FG’s commitment to downstream sector, urges full deregulation
DAPPMAN insists deregulation will open up the sector for fresh investments, market deepening, diversification, and expansion.
The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), has urged the Federal Government to take a further step towards full deregulation of the downstream sector to enhance economic growth and development of the nation.
The government in March of this year, introduced a price modulation policy where international product prices and associated landing costs in Nigeria are used as input in the determination of final pricing to the local market by government through the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and disclosed periodically.
Commending the government for consistently seeking ways to reposition the sector for effectiveness and profitability, DAPPMAN Chairman, Mrs. Winifred Akpani said DAPPMAN remained in full support of the implementation of a fully deregulated regime which will make the downstream sector’s operations more seamless, enhance transparency, competitiveness and sustainable growth.
“DAPPMAN is mindful of the commitment of the government and the functional organs managing the sector to ensuring value to every Nigerian and we salute them for this as we are indeed up against uncertain times. However, we believe that full deregulation of the sector remains the most viable option for Nigeria to effectively navigate this period and ultimately safeguard the future of our economy and wellbeing of 200 million Nigerians,” she said.
According to Mrs. Akpani, deregulation will open up the sector for fresh investments, market deepening, diversification, and expansion, culminating in stable demand and supply regimes which are critical to ensuring that consumers have uninterrupted access to affordable quality products without the huge financial burden currently borne by the government.
“DAPPMAN is aware of the considerations that have dogged the issue of deregulation over the years and we believe they are very important. However, we believe these considerations will be duly addressed with a deregulation regime that guarantees long-term benefits and empowers the government to commit savings made in the process to infrastructure development, job creation, agricultural revolution, education and health. This will spur growth of Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) as well as large corporates, that would increase Nigeria’s human capacity index, competitiveness and ultimately drive inflow of foreign investments,” she added.
On its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mrs. Akpani who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, said DAPPMAN had contributed towards the upgrade of medical facilities, distributed tens of thousands of masks and sanitizers; and made donations of relief items to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries across the nation.
She said: “It has been a privilege for DAPPMAN to reach out to the vulnerable at this time through the Association’s intervention projects and the individual efforts of our members. We continue to urge the good people of Nigeria to stay safe by strictly observing all precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus. We will certainly overcome the pandemic working together.”
Comprising companies engaged in the storage and marketing of bulk petroleum products, DAPPMAN continues to work with other stakeholders to ensure the sector’s sustainability, while holding its members accountable to the highest quality, health, safety, security and environmental standards.
NSE to host capacity building session on derivatives in Nigeria
The Exchange is hosting a virtual training session for prospective derivatives products market participants.
The COVID-19 pandemic has metamorphosed into economic crisis for countries and financial markets that has caused volatility in price of commodities and stocks around the world. It has, therefore, become imperative for market participants to stay informed about new developments in financial products to make the right investment decisions. It is on the back of this that The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) is hosting a virtual training session for prospective derivatives products market participants on Tuesday, 8 September 2020.
This virtual workshop themed, Adopting Derivatives During Stressed Market Conditions, will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON and will feature Charles Rubin, Chief Executive Officer, CRUBIN Futures, USA as a speaker. The sessions have been designed to provide further sensitization on the NSE’s derivatives market, facilitate a better understanding of the derivatives product and highlight its applicability to hedge against crisis such as the current one. Interested participants such as Pension Fund Administrators, Asset Managers / Portfolio Managers, Regulators, Brokers, Bankers can access the workshop at https://bit.ly/nse-derivatives-webinar.
It is important to note that The Exchange continues to make notable contributions to introduce Exchange Traded Derivatives to the Nigerian capital market and ensure alignment with the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) principles. Some of these efforts include facilitating access to recognized and licensed derivatives products, world class market surveillance technology, effective trading rules as well as appropriate risk management and clearing facilities.