Lagos dismisses levy on audio and visual contents, suspends LSFVCB boss

The Lagos State government has said it did not authorize any 5% levy on Audio and Visual contents of all Physical and Digital Platforms in Lagos State that was earlier reported.

This was announced in a social media statement by the Lagos State Government on Friday night.

On Thursday, the founder of Iroko TV, Jason Njoku, disclosed a request for the payment in a letter signed by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Bamidele Balogun.

Last month, the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board allegedly issued a 30-day notice to all content producers operating in the state to register their products through the board’s authorised agent within 30 days, adding that all audio and visual content produced and sold within Lagos State would attract the payment of 5% levy on each item.

The government said, “The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative enquiry”

“The fifth pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, the development policy of this Administration, is Entertainment and Tourism. Practitioners are partners in our effort to ensure that Lagos State remains Africa’s leader in entertainment.”

“The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration is not insensitive to the fact that the industry has been badly hit by the effects of the COVID -19 pandemic and empathizes with this and other sectors of the economy.”

Media aide to the Lagos State Government, Jubril Gawat, said that the State Government was not consulted on the levy, neither was the Executive Secretary authorized to make such a statement; hence, he would be facing an administrative enquiry with a suspension.