Introducing pcl. Micro Courses – Bite-sized learning for the busy individual

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his warm greetings to the Founder/Chairman of one of Africa’s leading conglomerates BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CON), on his 60th birthday.

Buhari who conveyed his greetings in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) extolled Abdul Samad for his large-heartedness for always investing in people and institutions.

The President while describing Abdul Samad’s 60 years as a milestone heralded by years of hard work, dedication and commitment to building the Nigerian economy, commended him Samad for the construction of clinics, schools and religious houses, and consistent financial interventions in the fight against pandemics like Poliovirus, Ebola and COVID-19.

According to the statement, "President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings, joining family and friends to celebrate the milestone, heralded by years of hard work, dedication and commitment to building the Nigerian economy.

“The President congratulates the business magnate for his foresight in investing extensively in agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and real estate, which has translated into strengthening the pillars of the economy, bolstering the government’s diversification efforts and creating chains of subsidiary industries and business outfits.

“As the Chairman of BUA Group turns 60, President Buhari extols his large-heartedness in always investing in people and institutions, commending him for the construction of clinics, schools and religious houses, and consistent financial interventions in the fight against pandemics like Poliovirus, Ebola and COVID-19.

“The President affirms that Rabiu’s diligence and business acumen continues to inspire many, and his propensity for creating opportunities for others to prosper is legendary, urging him to remain focused on his vision of a greater and better Nigeria.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will reward him with longer life, good health and more wisdom”. The statement added.

Also, Former Nigeria’s Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in his tribute to Abdul Samad described him as an astute businessman who has created jobs and opportunities and whose philanthropic and charitable gestures speaks to the dept of his humanity.

Atiku in a tweet said, “Founder/Chairman of @BUAgroup, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CON), has distinguished himself as an astute businessman who continues to create jobs and opportunities.

“His philanthropy and charitable causes speak eloquently to the depth of his humanity. My family rejoices with him and his family on the occasion of his 60th birthday. May the Almighty Allah grant him many more years in good health and service to humanity. Ameen”.

On his part, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq thanked for Abdul Samad Rabiu for his investment and his commitment made to end the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said “On behalf of my family, the people and government of Kwara State, I congratulate the founder and chairman of the BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu (CON), on his 60th birthday anniversary.

“I commend him for his huge investments in Kwara State and the donations he made towards the state’s campaign against COVID-19 pandemic. I pray the Almighty Allah to continue to bless Alhaji Rabiu and his family, and may He grant him more fruitful years and good health”.