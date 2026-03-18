The Federal Fire Service (FFS) says five lives were lost and property worth N12 billion destroyed in 15 fire-related incidents recorded in Kano in February, underscoring the human and economic toll of recurring fire outbreaks in the state.

The disclosure was made by the Kano State Controller of the service, Kazeem Sholadoye, in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Al-Hassan Kantin, on Wednesday in Kano, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The service, however, noted that it was able to save 24 lives and property valued at N56.8 billion during emergency response operations within the same period. It also recorded 14 false alarms in the month under review.

What they are saying

The FFS emphasised the importance of preventive measures, urging residents to exercise caution in handling fire and to switch off electrical appliances before leaving their homes.

The controller reiterated the need for heightened public awareness, noting that many fire incidents are preventable when basic safety practices are observed.

Further details from the report indicate that while the service responded swiftly to multiple emergencies, the scale of losses recorded highlights the persistent risks associated with fire outbreaks and related incidents.

Overall, the report reflects both the ongoing challenges in fire management and the critical role of emergency response in mitigating damage.

Backstory

The disclosure of the losses comes a month after the Singer Market fire outbreak in Kano, which started on Saturday evening, February 14, 2026, and continued into Sunday, destroying large sections of the densely packed trading hub and disrupting economic activities across the city.

On February 17, the Federal Government approved N5 billion as an intervention fund for traders affected by the fire outbreak that devastated the popular Singer Market in Kano.

Earlier, before the fire, Nairametrics reported that Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf approved a road intervention worth over N3 billion to expand and rehabilitate key access routes around Singer Market.

What you should know

There appears to be an increase in reported cases of fire outbreaks, not just in markets but also in government complexes across the country.

On March 9, there was a fire outbreak at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation building in Abuja.

In late February, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) reported a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Last December, a massive fire engulfed the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island. The building, widely known to serve as a warehouse for traders dealing in clothing materials, was consumed by flames in the evening.

These recurring fire outbreaks continue to wreak havoc, leading to loss of human lives and destruction of property.

In 2024, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, disclosed that the state recorded property losses estimated at N25.37 billion due to fire incidents.