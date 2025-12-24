There has been reports of massive fire outbreak at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

The building, which is widely known to serve as warehouse for traders who deal in clothing materials, was said to have been engulfed by fire in the evening.

The incident was confirmed in a situation report shared by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

According to a situation report from the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire reportedly started from an apartment on the fourth floor.

It quickly spread to other parts of the floor, later reaching the sixth floor with rapid upward momentum.

Emergency responders on ground

The number of casualties is currently unknown as firefighting operations are ongoing.

Emergency response teams are on the scene, including LASEMA, LASG Fire & Rescue, Federal Fire Service, LNSC, Nigeria Police, Red Cross, and LRU Paramedics.

Six fire trucks and a skylight have been deployed, and the LRU Fire team has been activated to assist with containment and rescue operations.

Recovery efforts are underway, and authorities have promised to provide updates as the situation develops.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Upon arrival of the Shark Response Team at the scene, a 22-storey building (Great Nigeria Insurance House) was found to have been engulfed by fire.

“Preliminary investigation conducted by the Shark Response Team revealed that the fire started from one of the apartments on the fourth floor and quickly gained momentum, spreading to other parts of the floor and escalating upwards to the sixth floor within the 22-storey building.

“Currently, the number of casualties cannot be ascertained, as firefighting operations are still ongoing.”

Also, the Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said in a statement on Wednesday that no casualties had been recorded.

“The fire is currently affecting up to the fifth floor of a 25-storey building. It originated on the fifth floor and has spread downwards from that level.

“The affected building is primarily used for warehouse storage and the sale of clothing materials, with corporate offices and a few shops also located within the premises. There has been no record of casualties as firefighting continues,” Adeseye stated.

This is a developing story…