The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reported a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The disclosure came in a statement posted on the authority’s official X page on Monday.

The airport authority has confirmed that no casualties have been recorded, and emergency teams are on site working to contain the situation.

Passengers and stakeholders at the airport have been urged to remain calm while FAAN continues to monitor the incident and provide updates.

What they are saying

FAAN said its firefighting team is actively responding to the incident and reassured the public that lives are not at risk.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the public of a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“Our firefighting team is currently responding and working to contain the situation. No loss of life has been recorded,” the statement read in part.

Nairametrics reached out to FAAN for further details, but the authority said it had no information yet on the cause of the fire.

The airport authority promised to provide more updates as the situation develops.

More insights

This fire at MMIA Terminal 1 comes weeks after the terminal experienced a power outage.

FAAN had previously acknowledged the power outage in an X post, citing an issue with the changeover circuit. Interim backup measures were activated to restore services quickly.

Terminal 1 has long‑standing infrastructure limitations and is scheduled to be closed in one month as part of the MMIA Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.

FAAN apologized to passengers and stakeholders affected and emphasized its commitment to delivering a safer, more reliable passenger experience.

What you should know

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) has experienced several fire incidents in recent years, highlighting ongoing safety challenges.

Sometime in September 2023, two separate fire incidents affected parts of FAAN’s facilities, including sections of the accounts department and the international terminal.

In April 2024, there was a fire outbreak at the E54 Bridge, which led all flight operations in one section of the airport to be temporarily diverted.

Despite these incidents, MMIA’s traffic continues to grow. International passenger traffic rose by 6.5% to 4.3 million in 2024, up from 4.04 million recorded in 2023.

International cargo traffic also increased by 11.31% to 150 million kilograms in 2024, up from 135 million kilograms in 2023.

The data was obtained from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) profile compiled under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) State Profile framework.

These incidents underscore the operational challenges at MMIA amid rising passenger and cargo traffic.