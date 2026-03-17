Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased slightly to 15.06% in February 2026, down from 15.10% in January 2026, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Although the decline is marginal, it signals a modest stabilization in overall price pressures across the country.

However, national averages do not fully reflect the reality experienced by households.

Cost-of-living conditions vary significantly from state to state due to differences in security situations, supply chains, transportation costs, agricultural output, and market dynamics. In some states, inflationary pressures remain elevated, while others are experiencing relatively lower price increases.

Based on state-level headline inflation data for February 2026, the following are the Top 10 most affordable states to live in, ranked by the lowest headline inflation rates and supported by food inflation figures, which directly impact household spending.