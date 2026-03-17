Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased slightly to 15.06% in February 2026, down from 15.10% in January 2026, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Although the decline is marginal, it signals a modest stabilization in overall price pressures across the country.
However, national averages do not fully reflect the reality experienced by households.
Cost-of-living conditions vary significantly from state to state due to differences in security situations, supply chains, transportation costs, agricultural output, and market dynamics. In some states, inflationary pressures remain elevated, while others are experiencing relatively lower price increases.
Based on state-level headline inflation data for February 2026, the following are the Top 10 most affordable states to live in, ranked by the lowest headline inflation rates and supported by food inflation figures, which directly impact household spending.
At number 10 is Edo State, posting a headline inflation rate of 15.4%. Although slightly above the national average, the state maintains a relatively stable price environment compared to many others. Nonetheless, food inflation at 17.7% continues to exert pressure on household budgets, especially among low-income earners.
In response to rising living costs, the Edo State Government, led by Governor Monday Okpebholo, has introduced a N939.85 billion “Budget of Hope and Growth.”
The strategy is aimed at stimulating economic activity through increased local production, infrastructure upgrades to ease transportation bottlenecks, and targeted support for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to boost employment.
The 2026 budget places a strong emphasis on capital expenditure, which accounts for 68% of total spending. Of this, N614.2 billion is allocated to the economic sector, focusing on road rehabilitation, flyover construction, and drainage projects—interventions expected to improve the movement of goods and reduce transaction costs.
Additionally, the state has rolled out the Business Enabling Reforms Action Plan (BERAP) to enhance the ease of doing business. The initiative prioritizes MSME development, strengthens trade regulations, and promotes the protection of local brands, all aimed at lowering operating costs and building a more resilient business environment.
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