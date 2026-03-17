The Nigerian stock market All-Share Index (ASI) reached a new record high, hitting 200,000 points on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The ASI’s month-to-date return is now 4.48%, and its year-to-date return is 29.47%, indicating robust market momentum.

The Nigerian stock market valuation increased to N129.33 trillion as large-cap stocks led market gains.

The market is reacting favorably to Nigeria’s continuous reforms, which are bolstering domestic capital formation. The NGX has been a catalyst for long-term wealth creation and sustainable economic growth, strengthened by rising local investor participation, strengthening corporate fundamentals, and ongoing market modernization.

Technical analysis

The market is clearly in a primary bull trend, with all sectors showing strong upward momentum, evidenced by persistent price increases and high trading volume. The 50-day moving average serves as support around 182,000, with major averages, the 50-day and 200-day, remaining well above it.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is between 72 and 75, indicating overbought conditions.

Market action shows Investors should prepare for a possible slowdown or sideways movement before another major breakout, though the rally still has strength. Support levels are based on previous breakout points, while resistance remains largely psychological, linked to market all-time highs

Volume expansion has been significant, with a 15% increase in total trading volume coinciding with the breakout above 200,000. A high-volume breakout signals institutional involvement rather than just retail speculation. Volatility has increased, reflected in wider daily price swings shown by a higher Average True Range (ATR).

The technical outlook favors further gains, but caution is advised due to the risk of a “mean reversion,” given the gap between current prices and the 200-day SMA. A slight dip below 195,000 range might present a good “dip-buying” opportunity, rather than indicating a major reversal.

Fundamental analysis

Major stocks like BUA Cement, Seplat Energy, and MTN Nigeria have driven this volatility with sharp price jumps following strong Q4 2025 earnings reports.

Investor sentiment is positive, driven by “selective institutional accumulation” and rising local participation, contributing to the market’s record high. Fundamentals powering the rally include economic reforms aimed at boosting domestic capital formation.

The Nigerian economy benefits from rising global oil prices, which have now exceeded $100 per barrel, creating a favorable macroenvironment. Despite the bullish outlook, short-term volatility may occur as some investors may take profits after such a substantial rally.

The Banking sector (NGXBNK) is recovering from a February consolidation and is currently testing its 52-week high. A breakout here could push the overall ASI higher.

The Industrial Goods sector is performing particularly well, driven by BUA Cement, characterized by strong demand and minimal pullbacks

Regulators plan to boost Nigerian stock market liquidity

Meanwhile, financial regulators review the free-float requirements for listed companies to boost liquidity, grow the equity market, and attract investors.

Many of Nigeria’s biggest listed companies are owned by controlling shareholders, which limits liquidity and raises the possibility of large price swings.

Large Nigerian corporations must have at least 20 percent of their shares held by the public, or at least N40 billion in tradable shares. The bourse is “reviewing issues around free float and market liquidity” in cooperation with Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

This involves increasing the current free-float levels, ensuring the NGX records accurate free-float data, and determining whether current free-float requirements are appropriate as the market shifts. Free float attracted notice this year when MSCI Inc. decided to tighten the definition of the measure.

Nigeria will enact laws to ensure that more companies comply, according to Temi Popoola, CEO of the Nigerian Exchange Group.