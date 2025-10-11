The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into two travelers, Mamud Nasidi and Yahaya Nasidi, who were arrested for allegedly failing to declare the cash sums of $6,180 and £53,415 found in their possession at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the Commission, the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) during a routine check on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

The EFCC stated that the suspects had just arrived in Nigeria from Dubai enroute Addis Ababa and were scheduled to travel to Abuja when they were intercepted.

Backstory

According to reports, security officials at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport arrested the passengers who were allegedly travelling on an Aero Contractors flight.

The suspects were reportedly apprehended by operatives of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) unit during a routine security check at the domestic terminal of the airport.

They were later handed over to operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation and further investigation.

Investigation

Following their arrest, the travelers were handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS), which later transferred them to the EFCC for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Commission confirmed that three mobile phones were also recovered from the suspects during the operation.

According to the EFCC, the suspects and the exhibits were received by CSE Margaret Lamai on behalf of the acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Ahmed Ghali.

The EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, located at Okotie Eboh, Ikoyi, has since commenced detailed investigations to determine the source of the funds and verify compliance with Nigeria’s financial declaration regulations.

What you should know

Under Nigerian law, travelers entering or leaving the country are required to declare any amount above $10,000 or its equivalent at all airports and border points. Failure to do so constitutes a violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, which empowers the EFCC to investigate and prosecute offenders.

Nairametrics reported an incident at MMIA, Lagos, where the Nigeria Customs Service seized $578,000 from a passenger who had only declared $279,000. During a routine inspection, officials found an extra $299,000 concealed in multiple packages. Among the undeclared funds were €100 and a counterfeit $250 note.

The suspect, Okorie Sylvernus Sunday, was later arraigned by the EFCC in Lagos on money laundering charges. He was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on failure to declare funds and concealment of foreign currency. One of the charges stated that he concealed $299,000 in relaxer containers and failed to declare the amount to the Nigerian Customs Service, contrary to Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. After the trial, Okorie Sylvernus Sunday was convicted and sentenced. The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided by Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu, handed him a six-month imprisonment term for offences involving false declaration and money laundering.