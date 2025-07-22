The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed all international airlines flying into the country to strictly enforce the $10,000 currency declaration rule for inbound passengers.

Travelers bringing in cash or Bearer Negotiable Instruments (BNI) exceeding $10,000 must declare them upon arrival, while airlines are required to make onboard announcements and distribute declaration forms.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, and posted on the NCAA’s official X account on Tuesday.

It reiterates an earlier directive issued on April 24, 2025 (REF: NCAA/CPD/ABV/298), amid reports of non-compliance by some airlines.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby reminds all international airlines operating inbound flights to Nigeria to strictly comply with the provisions of the directive referenced above concerning the currency declaration requirements for inbound passengers.

“In line with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework, in accordance with international standards and obligations, the NCAA reiterates the following directives to all international airlines:

1. Make inflight or pre-landing announcements informing passengers of their legal obligation to declare any currency or Bearer Negotiable Instruments (BNI) exceeding $10,000 USD or its equivalent upon arrival in Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

The NCAA warned that non-compliant airlines will be monitored and could face sanctions. It stressed that full enforcement is key to meeting international financial standards and advancing Nigeria’s anti-money laundering efforts.

Airlines were also urged to ensure flight crews support passenger compliance before landing.

What you should know

This renewed directive by the NCAA comes just days after the EFCC secured a conviction and full forfeiture order against a passenger, Salisu Ahmad, for failing to declare foreign currencies worth over N653 million at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Ahmad was intercepted during a routine check on July 7, 2025, with undeclared funds, including $420,900, £5,825, and over CFA 4 million, concealed in his luggage. He pleaded guilty to a one-count charge under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and was sentenced by the Federal High Court in Kano.

The EFCC noted that Ahmad arrived from Saudi Arabia aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight and claimed he was delivering the funds on behalf of his brother. Two Nigerians who came to collect the money were also arrested.

The case underscores the importance of strict enforcement of currency declaration rules, precisely the compliance the NCAA is now demanding from all inbound international airlines.