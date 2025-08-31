Nigeria’s box office has crossed a major threshold, generating more than N10 billion in ticket sales by the end of August 2025.

The figure reflects a sharp 58% increase from the N6.4 billion recorded during the same period last year, showing the growing strength of Nollywood and the country’s cinema culture.

Admissions also surged, reaching 1.84 million, up 16% from 1.59 million at this point in 2024.

The steady rise in foot traffic suggests that Nigerian audiences are returning to cinemas in larger numbers, even as streaming platforms continue to reshape viewing habits globally.

The growth comes against the backdrop of strong performances from Nollywood titles, which remain a dominant force in the local market.

According to industry reports, Nigerian films accounted for a significant share of total revenues, contributing not only to financial gains but also to the country’s broader cultural output.

Reports say that Nollywood’s embrace of diverse storytelling, improved production values, and aggressive marketing campaigns has fueled the sector’s renewed momentum.

A brief breakdown of earlier figures

In the first half of the year, the Nigerian box office posted N7.75 billion, a 66% increase from the previous year. That momentum carried into the third quarter, pushing the cumulative tally beyond N10 billion by the end of August. If the trend continues, total box office revenues could exceed N16 billion by December, which would mark a historic milestone for the industry.

The surge is not limited to revenue alone. The industry has also reported expanded audience demographics, with younger viewers and families making up a larger portion of ticket buyers. Cinema operators have attributed part of this growth to the rollout of new multiplexes in secondary cities, as well as improved distribution networks that have brought local films closer to wider audiences.

What we know

According to a recent report by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, blockbusters have been central to this year’s success. Fantastic Four grossed approximately N396.7 million in August alone, while the Hollywood thriller Sinners has drawn an extraordinary N775 million in cumulative earnings.

On the Nollywood front, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa has remained a box office mainstay, while Alakada: Bad and Boujee hit N500 million earlier this year. Other strong performers include Ori: The Rebirth, which has earned over N419 million, Toyin Abraham’s historical drama Iyalode, nearing N300 million, and Labake Olododo, which broke past N50 million in its opening weekend and ended up blowing past N400 million.

These films, alongside global titles such as Marvel’s Thunderbolts (N184.2 million) and Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie (N133.9 million), reflect a diversified market where local productions and international imports both drive record-breaking growth.