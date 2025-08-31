The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has directed a thorough investigation into the alleged “unfair” recruitment exercise in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

The directive was disclosed in a statement by Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr., Spokesman for the House of Representatives, on Sunday.

Regarding recruitment into the National Assembly bureaucracy, Rotimi stressed that while the development is the sole responsibility of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), a statutory and independent body, the recruitment exercise has been based on “merit.”

Thorough Investigation Over Unfair Recruitment

Rotimi highlighted that the House leadership neither conducted nor controlled the recruitment exercise.

He added that the process follows principles of Federal Character, inclusiveness, and merit, ensuring fair representation of Nigerians across states and geopolitical zones.

“However, in line with its oversight mandate, the Speaker has directed the House Committee on Public Service Matters, which oversees the National Assembly Commission, to conduct a thorough investigation of the recruitment exercise and report back to the House,” he added.

According to him, suggestions and reports that the development is “unfairly concentrated” in any one region are false, divisive, and unhelpful.

“The House operates on principles of equity, justice, and fairness. Internal disagreements are addressed through established parliamentary mechanisms, not speculative newspaper reports,” he stated.

Rotimi maintained that the report alleging unfair recruitment is largely misleading.

He pointed out that the reports also highlighted the tone and focus of conversations among Members who continue to prioritize and advocate on issues directly affecting citizens and constituencies, including project implementation, equitable employment opportunities, and the security of lives and property.

“The House leadership remains steadfast in upholding transparency, inclusiveness, and fairness in its constitutional mandate of lawmaking, oversight, and representation. “Members are urged to support this process in the collective interest of the institution and the nation,” he added.

More Insights

Rotimi further highlighted that several reports are elevating isolated remarks and informal conversations from House WhatsApp groups as if they represent the official position of any House caucus or the House itself.

He added that contrary to insinuations of an impending “showdown” at plenary, the House remains united under the leadership of Abbas Tajudeen.

“With 360 members from every part of Nigeria, across diverse political, ethnic, and religious backgrounds, the House reflects the nation’s full heterogeneity.

“Honourable Members are free to express opinions in both formal and informal settings on matters affecting their constituencies and privileges. However, such expressions, when reported—especially when not balanced by differing viewpoints—do not constitute resolutions or positions of any caucus,” the statement partly reads.

Rotimi stressed that some issues referenced in reports conflate genuine concerns with sensationalism.

“Delayed contractor payments are a national challenge and not peculiar to the constituency projects nominated by Honourable Members.

“For many weeks, the House leadership, through the Appropriations Committees, has engaged the Honourable Minister of Finance. Payments have commenced, and the leadership is committed to ensuring all outstanding 2024 obligations are settled expeditiously.

“Honourable Members face pressure from constituents expecting nominated projects to be implemented in line with participatory development,” the statement added.

The leadership stressed that while these agitations by some members of the House are valid, they must be understood within current fiscal realities and not misrepresented.

The House is slated for resumption on September 23, 2025.