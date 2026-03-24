The estate of legendary producer Quincy Jones has sold select music and non-music rights to HarbourView Equity Partners.

The deal includes the acquisition right to acquire Quincy Jones’ participation in some of the most commercially successful albums in music history, including Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad, all of which he produced.

The deal also covers Jones’ stake in the iconic television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where he served as an executive producer, alongside other creative assets tied to his decades-long career.

What they are saying

“Quincy Jones was not just a once-in-a-generation talent, he was a once-in-a-century architect of culture,” Clark said, according to Music Business Worldwide.

“Our partnership with the Estate is rooted in deep respect for Quincy’s creative vision and a long-term commitment to safeguarding his work, his likeness, and his influence for generations to come.”

HarbourView will “work in close partnership with the Quincy Jones Estate on go-forward initiatives tied to Jones’ name, image, and likeness,” the outlet noted.

The firm also shared that it had conversations with Quincy Jones’ children to align on “legacy preservation, education, and protection.”

This led to the promises that his “music and likeness” will be “thoughtfully stewarded” and safeguarded “from unauthorized or exploitative uses, such as AI,” HarbourView noted.

Quincy Jones III (QD3), son of the late producer, highlighted his father’s legacy as one that extended beyond hit-making into shaping platforms across music, film, media, and technology. He noted that Jones was an early advocate of innovation, having embraced technology as a creative tool throughout his career, including his involvement with institutions such as MIT.

According to QD3, HarbourView’s alignment with the family’s vision for cultural preservation and ethical innovation made it a natural partner for managing the estate’s assets. He added that the collaboration would ensure that Quincy Jones’ legacy is not only protected but also advanced in a way that empowers future generations of creators.

What you should know

The acquisition marks another milestone for HarbourView Equity Partners, the investment firm founded by Sherrese Clark, a former CEO of Tempo Music.

The firm focuses on acquiring and managing intellectual property across music, sports, and media.

In 2025, HarbourView secured $500 million in debt financing from KKR to scale its acquisition strategy, positioning itself among a growing class of firms targeting long-duration entertainment assets with predictable income streams.

To date, HarbourView’s portfolio spans over 70 music catalogs and more than 35,000 songs, including master recordings and publishing rights. Its holdings feature works from globally recognised artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Nelly, and T-Pain, reflecting a strategy centred on culturally relevant and revenue-generating content.