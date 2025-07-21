After a 13-week theatrical run across West African cinemas, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural crime drama Sinners concluded its box office journey.

According to data released by the Nigeria box office, it concluded on Thursday, July 17, 2025, with a final gross of N775,803,516, the film now ranks as the fifth highest-grossing title ever released in the region, unadjusted for inflation.

Produced, written, and directed by Coogler (Black Panther, Creed), Sinners opened in Nigerian cinemas earlier this year to an impressive N79.6 million debut, signaling strong local interest in genre cinema, particularly horror and crime thrillers.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers returning to their Mississippi hometown during the Great Depression, only to confront a looming supernatural evil. The ensemble cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and veteran actor Delroy Lindo.

The film’s strong performance in Nigeria and surrounding territories underscores the growing appetite for high-concept Hollywood films in African markets.

With a production budget of $90 million, Sinners has grossed more than four times that figure globally, earning $365.7 million at the worldwide box office. It currently stands as the fifth highest-grossing horror film of all time, trailing only It (2017), Jaws, It: Chapter Two, and The Exorcist.

What to know about Sinners

In Nigeria, Sinners now sits just behind Black Panther (N818.1 million) and ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home (N750.2 million) in all-time box office rankings. It is also the highest-grossing original film of the 2020s, outperforming numerous franchise installments and reboots.

The title reached $100 million globally within its first nine days, surpassed $200 million by its fourth weekend, and eventually crossed the $300 million threshold in its sixth week.

Reports in the region say Sinners benefited from a combination of factors, including star power, strong word-of-mouth, and the name recognition of its filmmaker. Ryan Coogler has established a devoted following in African markets, largely owing to the cultural impact of Black Panther and his continued collaboration with actors like Michael B. Jordan.

The setting and themes of Sinners including redemption, legacy, and the supernatural also resonated with local audiences, many of whom praised the film’s visual style and haunting score.

Its success reflects a broader trend in West African cinema-going habits. The top ten highest-grossing films in Nigeria, as of July 2025, include both international blockbusters and local hits such as A Tribe Called Judah (N1.408 billion) and Battle on Buka Street (N668.4 million), illustrating a growing market that supports diverse storytelling from both local and foreign creators.