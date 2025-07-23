Ori: The Rebirth, a Yoruba-language epic steeped in mysticism and spirituality, has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film in Nigeria this year, taking in N419.1 million as of this week.

The milestone places it just ahead of Captain America: Brave New World (N418.5 million), a major Hollywood contender, in a sign of Nollywood’s growing box office strength and local appeal.

The film, directed and co-produced by veteran actor Muyiwa Ademola alongside Adekola Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, opened in Nigerian cinemas on May 1, 2025, and grossed a remarkable N97.8 million in its opening weekend alone.

Its first-day haul of N19.5 million set a record for a Yoruba-language film, and its weekend tally of N78.3 million further cemented its breakout status.

As of July, Ori: The Rebirth remains in cinemas, continuing a steady upward trajectory that underscores the commercial viability of indigenous-language productions in Nigeria’s competitive film landscape. Its total gross, N419.1 million and climbing, represents one of the most significant commercial performances for a local film in recent years.

About the film

A spiritual successor to Ademola’s 2004 classic Ori (which won Best Indigenous Film at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2005), The Rebirth revisits the philosophical terrain of fate, consciousness, and sacrifice through the story of Bisade, a man whose untimely death by a secret cult propels him into a metaphysical journey. The antagonist, Yeye Fernandez, orchestrates his demise, but it is Temidun, a mysterious savior, who emerges as the key to disrupting the cult’s dark ambitions.

Shot primarily in Yoruba, the film is notable for its thematic depth and cultural specificity. Drawing on Yoruba cosmology and spiritual beliefs, Ademola’s narrative resonates strongly with domestic audiences while appealing to a broader pan-African sense of identity.

Movie production budget

Ademola disclosed in interviews that the production cost exceeded N400 million, an audacious personal investment he described as a “labor of love.” He has openly called for public support, stating that profitability is crucial not just for the film’s success, but also for the future of high-budget indigenous filmmaking.

Critics have praised the film for its visual ambition, layered storytelling, and cultural authenticity. Meanwhile, industry analysts see its commercial performance as a benchmark for the expanding role of indigenous-language cinema in a market long dominated by English-language releases and foreign imports.

With Ori: The Rebirth still showing in cinemas, industry watchers believe the film may yet cross the N450 million mark, an impressive feat for a local production, and a potent symbol of Nollywood’s maturing box office power.