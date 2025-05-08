The Lagos State Government has issued an important traffic advisory informing the public that ACME Road in Ikeja will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Saturday, May 10, 2025, to accommodate the APC Primaries being held at the APC State Secretariat.

The announcement was made through a statement shared on the official X account of the Lagos State Government on Wednesday.

In the statement, the Lagos State Government outlined that, as part of the measures to enhance security and manage traffic flow during the event, motorists will not be able to access ACME Road from critical entry points, including Adeniyi Jones, Lateef Jakande, and ACME Crescent.

The full closure of the road is intended to ensure smooth operations throughout the primaries while also minimizing congestion in the area.

“Ahead of the APC Primaries scheduled to hold at the APC State Secretariat at ACME Road, Ikeja on Saturday, 10th May, 2025, the Lagos State Government has issued a Traffic Advisory to aid free movement during the process.

“Motorists will not be able to access ACME Road from Adeniyi Jones, Lateef Jakande, and ACME Crescent ends. The entire stretch of ACME Road will be closed off to vehicular movement during the primaries,” the statement read in part.

More insights

To mitigate the impact on commuters, the Lagos State Government has recommended alternative routes to help ease movement and reduce traffic disruptions:

Motorists traveling from Adeniyi Jones are advised to take Aromire Street and continue through to Allen Junction.

Drivers coming from Allen are encouraged to use Aromire Street, link to Ladipo Oluwole, and proceed via Guinness to reach their destinations.

Motorists traveling from Akilo Road can divert to Wemco Road, continue to Lateef Jakande, or head toward Omole.

The public is strongly encouraged to plan their movements in advance and avoid the ACME Road area unless absolutely necessary. This proactive approach is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure a smoother flow of traffic in the vicinity.

In addition, officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed along the affected routes to provide assistance with managing traffic flow and ensuring safety.

The Lagos State Government is taking these measures to minimize disruptions and facilitate the smooth conduct of the APC Primaries. Motorists are urged to stay informed, adhere to the recommended routes, and avoid delays to contribute to a seamless and efficient experience during the event.