Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended 31 March 2025, delivering a strong performance that reflects the company’s strategic discipline, commercial agility, and commitment to long-term value creation.

The business recorded a profit after tax of N6.7 billion, marking a significant recovery from the N61.6 billion loss posted in the prior year.

Revenue for the period surged by 71.6%, rising from N220.3 billion to N377.9 billion, driven by pricing actions, improved portfolio mix, and strengthened consumer demand across key categories.

Gross profit also grew by 53% to N103.5 billion, supported by proactive supply chain management and continued premiumization across key brands.

Operating profit increased by 32%, moving from N22.2 billion to N29.2 billion, as the company reaped the benefits of cost optimization, productivity enhancements, and efficient marketing investments. Despite a high inflationary environment and FX-related pressures, net finance costs were managed effectively, contributing to a N6.7 billion net profit.

Board Chair, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, commented, “This robust performance is a clear reflection of the strategic choices we have made to reposition Guinness Nigeria for long-term resilience and growth. It is a testament to strong leadership, unwavering execution, and the trust of our shareholders, customers, and trade partners.”

Managing Director, Girish Sharma, added, “We have continued to strengthen our route-to-market, accelerate innovation, and embed commercial excellence across the business. These results signal that our strategy is working – we remain focused on delivering even stronger results in the quarters ahead by staying agile, data-driven, and consumer-centric, as we enter into the 75th year of our impactful operations in Nigeria.”

Guinness Nigeria’s strategic focus remains anchored on sustainable growth, talent development, digital transformation, and deepening stakeholder partnerships. With a reinvigorated portfolio and enhanced operational capabilities, the company is well-positioned to build on this momentum into the final quarter of FY25.

About Guinness Nigeria Plc

Guinness Nigeria, is the foremost Total Beverage Alcohol company in Nigeria with a wide portfolio of brands catering to consumers of non-alcohol and alcohol beverages including Malts, Ready-to-Drinks, Spirits, Stout & Beers. Some of its well-known and well-respected brands include, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Smooth, Malta Guinness, Orijin Bitters, Dubic Malt, Gordons Pink Berry, Gordons Orange Sunset, Smirnoff Ice, Smirnoff X1 Choco Vodka, Smirnoff Pine-apple Punch, amongst others.

With a very clear ambition – “To be one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products companies in Nigeria”, Guinness Nigeria delivers on its sustainability and responsibility commitments which are focused on three areas: Promoting Positive Drinking, Championing Inclusion and Diversity and Pioneering Grain to Glass sustainability. The company continues to be a champion for responsible drinking and community development.