Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Emmanuel Difom as Director, Finance and Strategy and onward appointment of Mr. Mayank Kabra in his place effective on the 1st of November, 2024.

In a statement on the NGX signed by the company’s legal Director and Secretary, Abidemi Ademola, the Board of the company thanked the erstwhile Finance Director and wished him well in his new role with Diageo.

The statement commented on Mr. Kabra’s academic background and his professional experience, especially in consulting and the consumer goods industry in Africa and other emerging economies like Malaysia and India.

Profile of new appointee

He began his career with PWC India in Risk Advisory and Internal Audit Services in 2003, managing large clients independently by 2006 across industries like metals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and consumer products. He later held various finance roles with Mondelez and Kellogg (now Kellanova) in India and Malaysia, and in March 2016, became the CFO for Kellogg Tolaram Joint Venture in West Africa.

Mayank holds a degree from the University of Pune, India, and is a member of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

The statement reads, “Guinness Nigeria Plc (the Company) hereby gives the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public notice of a further change to its Board of Directors in line with the completion of majority share transfer to N Seven Nigeria Limited as follows:

Resignation of Mr Emmanuel Difom as Finance and Strategy Director with effect from 31 October, 2024 and

Appointment of Mr Mayank Kabra as Finance and Strategy Director with effect from 1 November, 2024.”

“The Board thanks Mr Difom for his professionalism and candour in his role as Finance & Strategy Director and wishes him all the very best in his new role within Diageo. The Board also warmly welcomes Mr Kabra and wishes him all the best in his new role at Guinness Nigeria Plc.”

Composition of the company’s Board

Furthermore, the company noted that with the appointment of Mr. Kubra as Director of Finance and Strategy, its Board effective from November 1st 2024 now comprises of the following;

Dr Omobola Johnson – Board Chair & Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Harkishin Aswani – Vice Chair & Non-Executive Director

Mr Girish Sharma – Managing Director (Executive)

Mr Mayank Kabra – Finance & Strategy Director (Executive)

Mr Deepak Singhal – Non-Executive Director

Mr John Musunga – Non-Executive Director

Prof Fabian Ajogwu, OFR, SAN – Independent Non-Executive Director

Ms. Ngozi Edozien – Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Vivien Shobo – Independent Non-Executive Director