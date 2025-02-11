President Bola Tinubu has commended Tolaram Group for its role in attracting a $50 million equity investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) into the Lagos Free Zone Company (LFZ).

He described it as a significant step in Nigeria’s industrial and economic expansion.

“The combination of these two major investments is a testament to the success of our Renewed Hope Agenda and our ongoing efforts to attract substantial foreign direct investment.

“We are grateful to Tolaram for its continued commitment to Nigeria, having operated in the country for 50 years,” President Tinubu said in a statement released on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Presidency on Monday.

According to the president, this latest move demonstrates “global confidence in Nigeria’s economy and our vision for industrial expansion.”

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

Backstory

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Friday announced a $50 million equity investment in the Lagos Free Zone Company (LFZ) to accelerate Nigeria’s industrial expansion and economic diversification.

Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, disclosed the investment at an official signing ceremony in Lagos, highlighting its role in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure gaps, enhancing industrial facilities, and fostering global business integration.

“This investment reflects IFC’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria. Lagos Free Zone is poised to become a transformative hub for industrial activity, driving job creation and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in global markets,” Khalifa stated.

The Lagos Free Zone, spanning 860 hectares, is owned by Tolaram, a multinational conglomerate with operations in Africa, Asia, and Europe. The zone integrates industrial and logistics operations, streamlining import and export activities to support Nigeria’s broader economic diversification agenda.

Implications for Nigeria’s Economy

The IFC’s investment into the Lagos Free Zone is expected to unlock new opportunities for businesses, attract further foreign direct investments (FDIs), and position Nigeria as a competitive hub for global trade.

With this funding, the Lagos Free Zone will be better equipped to provide world-class infrastructure, reduce bottlenecks in manufacturing and logistics, and enhance the ease of doing business within Nigeria. This aligns with the government’s long-term strategy to strengthen the non-oil sector and drive sustainable economic growth.

Additionally, the investment is anticipated to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boost local production, and increase Nigeria’s export potential.

Tolaram’s Continued Commitment

Tolaram has been a key player in Nigeria’s economic landscape for five decades, contributing to manufacturing, supply chain management, and industrial development. The company’s ownership and expansion of the Lagos Free Zone reinforce its long-term investment strategy in Nigeria.