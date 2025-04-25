When I pick a stock, I don’t just look at numbers—I look at narratives.

In the Nigerian stock market, it’s not enough to follow the data. You’ve got to follow the drama too. That’s why I like to use a three-pronged lens when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock: fundamentals, technicals, and, of course, boardroom tea.

Fundamentals show you what the company has achieved so far—revenues, profits, and balance sheet strength.

Technicals tell you what the market thinks will happen—momentum, patterns, investor psychology.

But boardroom actions? That’s the spice. That’s where corporate strategy, power tussles, and ego battles brew. And in Nigeria, nothing moves the share price quite like what happens behind the boardroom door.

Which brings us to this week’s spotlight, which is…



