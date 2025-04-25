We called him Dee Princewill.

He was the glue that held our family together, principled, generous, always thinking two steps ahead.

A self-made man who built his business from the ground up, managed his home with excellence, and believed deeply in the value of legacy.

When he passed away, the family gathered in our ancestral home in Umuekwule.

As is tradition, there were tears, long prayers, and even longer burial planning meetings. Then came the question: Where should he be buried? Could the house ever be sold if he was laid to rest in the parlour? Had he made any provisions for our mother? What about the farmland in Umuahia and the uncompleted palm oil mill project?

That was the moment the truth dawned on us: Daddy never wrote a will.

For a man who had taken care of every detail in life, he left us unprepared in death.

What followed was chaos. Trusted relatives began diverting burial funds. Siblings disagreed on everything from funeral arrangements to property allocation. The probate process dragged on for months. Legal fees mounted. And what should have been a time to honour Daddy’s memory became a difficult, disorganised chapter of grief.

Unfortunately, this is not just our story, it is the story of many Nigerian families.

Why Estate Planning Is More Than a Legal Form

Many people assume that when they pass away, their assets will naturally go to their spouse, children, or closest relatives. But without an estate plan, the distribution of your assets is left to laws that may not reflect your wishes. You risk delays, disputes, and most painfully, divisions within the family.

Estate planning is not just about wealth. It is about clarity, protection, continuity and love. It is about making things easier for your loved ones at a time when they will need peace the most.

Where First Ally Trustees Comes In

At First Ally Trustees Limited (FATL), we know that planning ahead is one of the most powerful gifts you can give your family.

As a licensed corporate trustee under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), our role is to help individuals and families create estate plans that truly reflect their values, needs, and long-term goals.

Whether you are just starting your financial journey, managing complex family assets, or building cross-border investments, FATL provides professional, discreet, and tech-enabled trusteeship services for:

Wills and Living Trusts – Tailored to your lifestyle and financial situation, ensuring your wealth is distributed exactly as you intend.

Family and Education Trusts – From tuition to inheritance, your children’s future remains protected no matter what life brings.

Corporate and Charitable Trusts – Ensure your business or philanthropic legacy is preserved and managed with precision.

Trust Administration and Legal Support – We go beyond documentation to provide ongoing guidance and asset oversight with complete confidentiality.

Estate Planning Isn’t Just for the Wealthy

You do not need millions to create an estate plan. If you have property, savings, children, or any desire for how your legacy should unfold, you need a plan.

In recent years, we have seen the stories of prominent families and even celebrities who ended up in court over wills and assets, sons against stepmothers, daughters suing their siblings. But you do not have to be famous to suffer the consequences of poor planning. Every Nigerian family deserves to avoid this pain.

Plan Today for a More Certain Tomorrow

At FATL, we believe legacy is more than money. It is peace of mind. It is clarity for your family. It is the act of writing your own story, so no one else has to guess how it ends.

Do not wait for life to happen. Take charge.

Plan. Protect. Prosper with First Ally Trustees.

Contact us at trustees@first-ally.com or call 09153860780 to begin your estate planning journey today.

