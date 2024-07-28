Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Vivien Shobo, the former CEO of Agusto & Co. to its board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The announcement was contained in a corporate disclosure on the NGX website. According to the disclosure, Shobo will resume with the board on September 1, 2024.

This marks the second board appointment for Mrs. Shobo this year, as she was recently appointed to the board of Notore Chemical Industries earlier this year.

About Vivien Shobo

Vivien Shobo served as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s foremost credit rating agency, Agusto & Co. between 2003 and 2019. Currently, she is the CEO of FVS Advisory Partners, while also serving as a board member at FMDQ Group, Okomu Oil Palm plc.

She also served as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Transport Services Limited (TSL) until April 2024.

Shobo is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and holds an MBA in Finance from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom. She has also participated in management and leadership programs at prestigious institutions, including Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, and Lagos Business School. She is an alumnus of the University of Benin where she obtained a bachelors’ degree in 1986.

During her tenure at Agusto & Co., she oversaw the production of comprehensive industry reports covering sectors such as banking, oil and gas, power, and manufacturing. And she is widely respected as a financial analyst with extensive knowledge of macroeconomic variables and economic research.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Shobo is a lifetime member of WIMBIZ (Women in Management, Business and Public Service), She is also a member of the International Women’s Society and the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD). In September 2020, she received the African Banker Icon award from the African Banker Awards Committee.

Guinness Nigeria’s board

With the appointment of Vivien Shobo to the board of Guinness Nigeria, the company’s board now comprises five women and four men, positioning it as one of the most gender-diverse boards on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The company’s board chairman, Dr Omobola Johnson was appointed to the board in 2016 as an Independent Non-Executive Director. She became the board chairman in 2021. Two of the female board members, Joan Hodgins and Grainne Wafer are some of the Diageo representatives on the board. Grainne Wafer is the Diageo Global Director for beer, Baileys and Smirnoff, while Joan Hodgins is Diageo’s Global Talent Director.