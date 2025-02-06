Entering 2025, the Nigerian economy finds itself at a pivotal moment. Global economic shifts, evolving policy landscapes, and sectoral transformations continue to shape the trajectory of businesses and investments.

Understanding these dynamics is essential for staying ahead—and that’s precisely why Agusto & Co. is bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and economic experts for its 2025 Economic Roundtable.

This exclusive event will honour the late Mr. Olabode Mubasheer Agusto (OMA), a visionary in the Nigerian financial landscape. It will also serve as a platform to provide valuable insights into Nigeria’s economic direction in 2025, offering strategic perspectives to industry players, investors, and decision-makers.

What to Expect at Agusto & Co.’s 2025 Economic Roundtable

Sectoral Insights – Get expert analysis across various industries, from banking and finance to manufacturing and energy.

Policy Perspectives – Hear from key policymakers about regulatory shifts and reforms shaping Nigeria’s business environment.

Economic & Financial Trends – Gain deeper insights into Nigeria’s economic trajectory and the forces influencing markets in 2025.

Policy Impact on Businesses & Investments – Understand how policy changes may affect business strategies and investment decisions.

Sustainable Growth Opportunities – Discover pathways for businesses to thrive in an evolving economic landscape.

Why You Should Attend

In today’s volatile economic climate, staying ahead of the curve requires access to credible insights and expert opinions.

The 2025 Agusto & Co Economic Roundtable will serve as a knowledge-sharing platform where thought leaders discuss solutions to pressing economic challenges and identify opportunities for sustainable growth. Attendees will also have the chance to network with influential stakeholders shaping Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Whether you are an investor, business leader, entrepreneur, or policymaker, this roundtable promises thought-provoking discussions and actionable insights that can shape your strategic decisions for the year.

Join Agusto and Co. as they chart the course for Nigeria’s economic future at the 2025 Economic Roundtable. Don’t miss out on this pivotal conversation!

Click the registration link here to be part of this insightful event.