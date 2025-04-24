The Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading day on 23rd April 2025 in positive territory, gaining 560.27 points to surpass the 105,000-mark.

This reflects a 0.53% increase, with the index rising from 104,744.98 reported the previous day to 105,305.25.

Daily trading volume experienced a substantial uptick, climbing to 744 million shares, compared to 353 million shares traded the day before.

Market capitalization also saw an increase, moving from N65.8 trillion to surpass N66 trillion, ultimately closing at N66.1 trillion.

Among the gainers, ABCTRANS and VFDGROUP led the advancers table, recording impressive increases of 9.86% and 9.62%, respectively.

Conversely, on the losing side, TRIPPLEG and MRS faced declines of 10.00% and 9.95%. Noteworthy trading activity was observed in FIDELITYBK and GTCO, which emerged as the top leaders in transaction volume for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 105,305.25

Previous ASI: 104,744.98

Day Change: +0.53%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.29%

Volume Traded: 744 million shares

Market Cap: N66.1 trillion

Top 5 gainers

ABCTRANS: Up 9.86% to N1.56

VFDGROUP: Up 9.62% to N17.10

LEARNAFRCA: Up 9.54% to N3.56

REGALINS: Up 9.43% to N0.58

AFRIPRUD: Up 8.63% to N15.10

Top 5 losers

TRIPPLEG: Down 10.00% to N1.98

MRS: Down 9.95% to N157.50

ABBEYBDS: Down 9.94% to N8.79

JOHNHOLT: Down 9.68% to N7.00

AUSTINLAZ: Down 9.57% to N1.89

Trading volume

Along with the overall market increase, daily trading volume witnessed a significant surge, climbing to 744 million shares, compared to just 353 million shares traded the previous day.

FIDELITYBK emerged as the leader in trading activity, with an impressive 388.7 million shares exchanged.

This was closely followed by GTCO, which recorded 47 million shares traded.

UNIVINSURE also demonstrated robust trading engagement, with 41.9 million shares changing hands.

Additionally, both ACCESSCORP and TANTALIZERS made considerable contributions to the day’s volume, trading 30.5 million and 22.9 million shares, respectively.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

MTN within the SWOOTS category experienced a decline of 1.24%.

Conversely, in the FUGAZ sector, UBA gained 5.91%, FIRSTHOLD rose by 5.89%, and ACCESSCORP increased by 4.64%.

GTCO also made gains, climbing 1.67%, while ZENITHBANK saw a modest rise of 0.22%.

Market outlook

Along with its current recovery, the All-Share Index has successfully surpassed the 105,000-mark, showing signs of further strength as bullish movements begin to emerge.

The anticipated recovery of large- and mid-cap stocks is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the index’s stability in the coming weeks.