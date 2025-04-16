The Federal Government has called on the Rivers State Government to actively participate in operating the Port Harcourt–Aba railway corridor as part of broader efforts to revitalise rail transportation in Nigeria.

This appeal was made by Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), during an inspection visit to the Port Harcourt railway station on Tuesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The visit was part of a wider assessment of the Eastern rail corridor, which spans from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, and from Port Harcourt to Warri.

Opeifa stated that deeper involvement from state governments and private sector investors would help reposition the rail system as a viable transportation alternative across the country. He added that such participation aligns with the current administration’s agenda to restore Nigeria’s railway to its rightful place within the national infrastructure planning.

“He noted that one of the purposes of the visit was to evaluate how the Rivers government could participate in rail operations within its jurisdiction,” the NAN report stated in part.

It further quoted the NRC MD saying, “The narrow-gauge tracks pass through Port Harcourt to Aba, so the state government can also participate by operating the rail route from Port Harcourt to Aba.”

Opeifa cited Plateau State’s ‘Rail on the Plateau’ initiative as a model of subnational leadership in the railway sector. Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Plateau State Government signed an MoU with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to reopen and operate the Jos–Kuru rail corridor.

He also called on capable private sector stakeholders to invest in coaches and locomotives, helping to expand capacity along the corridor.

More insights

Opeifa confirmed that the Port Harcourt–Aba railway segment is fully operational and running smoothly. He further noted that construction on the Enugu–Maiduguri section, a critical part of the Eastern corridor, will soon begin.

In addition to ongoing infrastructure development, he disclosed that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is exploring the possibility of integrating the Eastern and Western rail corridors through inland waterways. This strategic initiative aims to establish a multimodal transport network that links rail and maritime routes, enhancing connectivity and logistics across the country.

Opeifa emphasized that while the narrow-gauge construction has reached Aba, work on the Enugu section is expected to accelerate in the near future, ensuring that the entire corridor will eventually be operational.