Nigeria has launched its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy in Lagos to accelerate AI development, productivity, and economic growth across sectors.

The launch was announced by Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, at the unveiling of the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Collective Industry (NAICI) on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Artificial Intelligence Collective is a community of practice that will support strategy implementation while ensuring ethics and safety remain central to AI deployment in the country.

“The National AI Strategy was developed through a collaborative process involving government, academia, and industry.

Nigeria’s approach to AI strategy development is unique and has garnered international recognition.

The country’s model involves identifying and engaging with Nigerian researchers and experts in AI, both locally and internationally, to develop a comprehensive strategy that addresses the nation’s specific needs and challenges,” Tijani noted.

He revealed that the government is already funding research and partnering with private sector players to enable growth in the sector

Model for Africa

Tijani noted that Nigeria is leveraging innovation and strategic advantages to become West Africa’s AI hub and a model for Africa’s economic growth.

“With its innovative approach and commitment to AI development, Nigeria is positioning itself as a hub for AI in West Africa.

The country’s strategic location, large population, and growing economy make it an attractive destination for AI investment and innovation.

Nigeria’s AI strategy will serve as a model for other African countries and contribute to the continent’s economic development,’’ he added.

Call for collaboration

Tijani also stressed the importance of uniting stakeholders to maximize the potential of AI.

“So, the challenge that we have is that AI is going to exacerbate the gaps and differences between nations when it comes to productivity.”

He warned that despite the progress made, Nigeria remains “slightly behind” in terms of global AI advancement and urged collective effort to close that gap.

Dr. Olubayo Akanmbi, CEO of Data Science Nigeria (DSN), shared a breakdown of the AI Collective’s operational focus, which includes research, sector-specific innovation, policy, and international engagement.

“The AI Collective will also provide a platform for sectoral networks to drive AI adoption and sector transformation.

“Industry stakeholders are encouraged to volunteer as champions in various sectors, including telecoms, creative economy, real estate, government, health, agriculture, financial inclusion, and fintech,” he said.

He also announced the launch of Diaspora Connect, a new platform designed to enable Nigerians abroad to contribute to AI development in the country.

More insights

Dr. Olayinka David-West, Dean of Information Systems at the Lagos Business School, outlined the strategic vision behind Nigeria’s AI push.

“Nigeria’s AI strategy is focused on leveraging technical innovation, local talent, and strategic collaboration to drive sustainability and economic growth.

“The strategy is bold and audacious, with 12 goals and 34 initiatives aimed at achieving economic growth, social development, and technological advancement,” she added.

David-West explained that the AI Strategy is structured around five pillars:

Infrastructure development

Building a world-class AI ecosystem

Sector-wide AI adoption

Responsible AI use

A robust governance framework