The recent collapse of digital asset trading platform CBEX has reignited urgent calls for stricter government regulation and enforcement.

The platform’s sudden crash, which left investors unable to access their funds, has caused financial losses exceeding N2.4 billion and drawn attention to the critical gaps in Nigeria’s regulatory framework for digital investments.

A Timeline of the CBEX Crisis

Concerns about CBEX’s operations first surfaced on social media last Friday, as users reported difficulties withdrawing their funds. By Monday, the platform had completely collapsed, with investors’ account balances wiped to zero.

To make matters worse, CBEX allegedly locked its Telegram channels and deferred withdrawals, introducing “verification fees” of $200 for a $2,000 lifeline and $100 for a $1,000 lifeline.

Operating without any official social media presence, CBEX presented itself as a high-yield investment platform but ultimately left its users in financial disarray.

This failure has sparked widespread outrage and called into question the oversight of government agencies tasked with regulating such platforms.

Experts Weigh in on the Need for Regulation

During a virtual engagement hosted by Nairametrics on X (formerly Twitter), medical practitioner Dr. David Udoh shed light on the regulatory lapses that allowed CBEX to operate freely in Nigeria.

“CBEX was not regulated by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The platform operated without registration, which is a clear violation,” Udoh stated.

He attributed the platform’s success in exploiting investors to systemic issues such as unemployment, economic hardship, and widespread financial illiteracy.

“In a country with severe economic difficulties, people become desperate for quick financial relief. Low levels of financial literacy mean many are unable to understand how legitimate investment works or assess the risks involved,” Udoh added.

However, he emphasized that weak regulation and lax enforcement remain the root cause of such crises.

“Most of these platforms operate for months without intervention, and action is only taken after people have already lost their money, as we’ve seen with CBEX.”

Dr. Udoh and other experts are urging regulatory agencies to adopt a proactive approach to monitoring and controlling unregistered platforms. He called for swift action from regulators to prevent similar incidents from spiraling out of control in the future.

What you should know

Meanwhile, during a separate virtual engagement with fintech stakeholders on Monday, SEC Director General Emomotimi Agama reiterated the importance of avoiding unregistered platforms.

Agama warned that “If it is not registered, it is illegal,” emphasizing the need for Nigerians to verify the legitimacy of platforms before investing.

The CBEX debacle highlights the pressing need for Nigeria to strengthen its regulatory framework for digital asset trading. By enforcing stricter compliance measures and enhancing public financial literacy, the government can better protect investors from falling prey to fraudulent schemes.