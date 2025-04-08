The Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to reopen and operate the Jos–Kuru rail corridor, aiming to boost regional transport infrastructure and stimulate economic activity.

The agreement, reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, is expected to enhance mobility and trade within Plateau and neighbouring states.

It was signed between Governor Caleb Mutfwang—represented by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Jatau Davou—and NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa.

According to the state government, the project would help reduce transport costs and facilitate cargo movement, especially for farmers and traders. The Jos–Kuru line, which forms part of the Kafanchan–Kuru route, will link Nigeria’s Western and Eastern rail corridors and improve access to underserved rural communities.

The report further noted that train services on the Jos–Kuru corridor will initially operate on a narrow-gauge line, with long-term plans to upgrade to a standard-gauge system as part of the national rail modernization programme. However, the report did not specify a timeline for the planned upgrade.

More insights

The Managing Director of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, acknowledged Plateau State’s commitment to reviving long-abandoned railway infrastructure and highlighted the importance of collaboration between federal and state governments in delivering impactful projects.

“This partnership shows how governments can rise above politics to deliver real benefits to Nigerians,” Opeifa said.

“We are not just returning trains; we are restoring dignity, economic power, and national unity.”

He revealed that a dedicated business manager would be deployed to Plateau to oversee operations and ensure efficient service delivery. The restored rail line is also expected to generate employment, support local businesses, and open new economic opportunities such as advertising and entertainment linked to rail transport.

Opeifa reaffirmed NRC’s broader commitment to expanding rail infrastructure across the country, with similar projects planned in other regions including Borno, Aba, and Port Harcourt.