The Federal Government has converted the reconstruction of the 750km Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria Road to concrete pavement to enhance durability and long-term impact.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the ongoing project in Dange-Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Wednesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Umahi stated that many Nigerian roads built with asphalt failed to last beyond 15 years, prompting the current administration to adopt concrete technology for increased resilience.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu was committed to delivering legacy infrastructure projects that would significantly benefit Nigerians.

The Works Minister further highlighted that the current administration was advancing the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, a project originally envisioned 47 years ago by former President Shehu Shagari, and noted that construction had reached an appreciable stage.

More insight

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, directed that the existing road be maintained with asphalt while construction of the new concrete pavement progresses on the other side to minimize travel disruptions for motorists.

He also announced that a ministerial delegation, including the Minister of State for Works, the Permanent Secretary, and other officials, would inspect road projects across Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano States in the coming week.

Speaking on the project’s significance, Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, described the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria Road as a commercial and security booster that would enhance regional connectivity. Similarly, Presidential SSA on Community Engagement (North-West), Alhaji Abdullahi Yakasai, noted that infrastructural development in the region had contributed to reduced security challenges.

In his remarks, Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Gobir, confirmed that compensation payments for affected communities were nearing completion, ensuring a smooth continuation of the project.

Rep. Al-Mustapha Ibrahim (APC-Sokoto) and the project’s contractors commended the federal and state governments for their commitment to delivering the road upgrade.

This shift to concrete pavement aligns with the current administration’s broader infrastructure strategy, emphasizing durability and long-term cost savings in road construction across Nigeria.