The Federal Government has halted construction work on the 12-kilometre Sagamu-Iperu Road near the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway due to substandard work and structural safety concerns.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, issued the directive on Thursday during an inspection of ongoing road projects in Lagos and Ogun States, as reported by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He expressed strong dissatisfaction with the quality of work and pace of construction, citing critical flaws in the stone base and bridge components.

The minister specifically pointed out rusted rods in the piers of some bridges, warning that if not addressed promptly, these defects could lead to a catastrophic collapse, costing the government billions to rebuild.

“The Federal Government has directed that work should stop on the 12km Sagamu-Iperu Road by the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, gave the directive on Thursday during an inspection tour of road projects in Lagos and Ogun states. He expressed displeasure at the quality and speed of work on the road,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Umahi as saying: “I am giving seven days, I am leaving behind the design head so that they can work till Sunday to come up with a comprehensive drawing and then costing, so that I can appeal to Mr President. This is very urgent. If any of them should collapse, it will take multi-billion Naira to get them reconstructed, but now it will take less to get them amended.”

Umahi emphasised that immediate action was needed to avoid higher repair costs. He maintained that the structural integrity of the road and its supporting bridges must be guaranteed before construction resumes.

More insights

The NAN report further highlighted that the Minister of Works directed the contractor to replace the existing stone base with the correct mixture, using the appropriate milling equipment.

Umahi also emphasized the need to expedite the project while ensuring a strong focus on both quality and safety.

He noted that although ramps and retaining walls had already been constructed on some of the bridges, serious defects, such as rusting structural reinforcements, posed significant long-term risks to public safety if left unaddressed.

The Sagamu-Iperu Road serves as a crucial connection between communities in Ogun State and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, playing a key role in both regional mobility and economic activity.