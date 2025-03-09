Hong Kong introduces the 2025 edition of the Technology Talent Admission Scheme (TechTAS) to enable the entry of international professionals in key technological fields.

TechTAS provides an arrangement for eligible companies to admit non-local technology talent to undertake research and development (R&D) work for them in the HKSAR.

According to the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, the program pushes to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a global tech hub, offering a quick visa process for professionals in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, robotics, biotechnology, and more.

The new visa scheme provides a fast-track process for qualified applicants, offering employment visas as soon as possible.

This is expected to simplify global recruitment for tech companies in Hong Kong by bypassing traditional bureaucratic delays.

Fast-track process for tech talent

The TechTAS 2025 program is meant to set a new benchmark for visa processing efficiency. Under this program, international tech professionals can expect their applications to be processed within two weeks, allowing employers to quickly secure talent from around the world, details inform.

The program targets high-tech industries such as AI, biotech, cybersecurity, fintech, green technology, and quantum computing.

Applicants from recognizable universities are recognized, but the program also considers exceptional candidates with strong technical skills or significant industry achievements.

Eligibility requirements for TechTAS 2025

Technology Talent Admission Scheme (TechTAS)

The Immigration Department offers the Technology Talent Admission Scheme (TechTAS) for those seeking an employment visa to work in Hong Kong. Applications may be approved if the following conditions are met:

The applicant has no security issues or serious criminal record

The applicant is hired as a full-time employee by the company in Hong Kong.

The applicant is mainly involved in research and development (R&D) in areas like advanced communication technologies, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital entertainment, financial technologies, green technology, integrated circuit design, Internet-of-Things, material science, microelectronics, quantum technology, or robotics.

The applicant holds a degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) from a university ranked among the top 100 for STEM subjects in global rankings such as QS, Shanghai Ranking, Times Higher Education, or U.S. News.

Hong Kong as a global tech hub

Hong Kong, according to DAAD Scholarship, is becoming a central hub for tech innovation, offering a booming tech economy worth over $100 billion, commendable infrastructure, and access to top investment opportunities.

The launch of TechTAS 2025 seeks to attract global talent and solidify the city’s position as Asia’s Silicon Valley. Hong Kong’s proximity to major tech players in China, such as Tencent, Alibaba, and Huawei, further shows the need for international professionals looking to make an impact in the Asia-Pacific region.

Application process for TechTAS 2025

To apply for TechTAS 2025, applicants must first:

Secure a job offer from a Hong Kong-based technology company that has an approved quota under the scheme. Once a job offer is confirmed, the employer will sponsor the applicant’s visa application through the official process.

Applicant’s valid travel document containing personal particulars, date of issue, date of expiry and/or details of any re-entry visa held (if applicable).

Proof of academic qualifications and relevant work experience, or proof of good technical skills in specialty areas, proven professional abilities and/or relevant experience and achievements (if applicable)

Notwithstanding that the documents and information required have been furnished, applicants, accompanying dependants and employing companies may still be required to submit further supporting documents (including original documents) and information in connection with the application(s) when necessary.

Applications are processed on a fast-track basis, with visa approvals typically granted within two weeks. Once approved, applicants and their families—spouses and dependent children under 18—can relocate to Hong Kong to begin their careers.

For more information about the TechTAS 2025 program and to apply, visit the official Immigration Department page here.