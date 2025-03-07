Hong Kong has updated its talent list to address workforce shortages and attract skilled professionals from around the world.

From March 1st, 2025, the list now includes 60 in-demand professions, making it easier for eligible foreign workers to benefit from simplified immigration policies.

This, according to TravelBiz, is aimed at boosting the city’s workforce and supporting key industries in need of expertise.

The Talent List is a government-made list of jobs with local workforce shortages in Hong Kong. It is meant to attract foreign professionals to these high-demand fields by offering easier immigration processes.

Individuals in eligible professions can access faster immigration through visa schemes like the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme (QMAS), the General Employment Policy (GEP), and the Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals (ASMTP).

These schemes are meant to reduce employment restrictions for foreign workers and facilitate a quicker hiring process for employers.

Simplified immigration for foreign workers

Reports inform that foreign workers qualifying under the updated talent list will have access to various visa schemes offering fast-track immigration.

These include the QMAS, GEP, and ASMTP, which are designed to ease the entry of skilled workers into Hong Kong’s labor market.

Employers hiring workers under the GEP and ASMTP, as stated, will no longer need to prove difficulties in recruiting local talent.

This change is meant to simplify the hiring process and reduce administrative burdens for employers looking to bring in foreign professionals.

These revisions are also meant to attract expertise in sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and engineering.

Key updates to the QMAS

The QMAS, which underwent changes on November 1st, 2024, offers changes to applicants in professions listed on the talent List.

This scheme allows candidates to apply without needing a job offer and provides the option to bring spouses and dependents. Also, selection exercises are held regularly based on various assessment criteria.

Applicants can apply through one of two assessment routes:

The General Points Test, which evaluates candidates based on 12 criteria, and the Achievement-based Points Test, which uses two criteria to assess candidates.

The QMAS seeks to simplify the process of attracting highly skilled workers to Hong Kong, particularly in professions facing local shortages.

New professions added to the talent list

The most recent update to Hong Kong’s Talent List includes nine new occupations across various sectors. These include:

Financial services: Accountants, financial professionals with experience in markets, and professionals in commodities trading.

Innovation and technology: Experienced systems architects and patent professionals.

Legal services: Legal knowledge engineers.

Aviation and shipping: Ship surveyors, green shipping professionals, and aircraft maintenance engineers.

These additions are meant to reflect Hong Kong’s efforts to address skills gaps in critical industries and position itself as a global leader in finance, technology, and other sectors.

Complete list of eligible professions

The talent List now includes 60 professions, with a range of fields covered. Some key roles include:

Actuaries, asset management professionals, and auditors.

Blockchain specialists, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts.

Environmental engineers, electrical engineers, and civil engineers.

Legal knowledge engineers and patent professionals.

Robotics engineers, semiconductor engineers, and software developers.

The list brings together a list of expertise, making it easier for skilled professionals to find opportunities in Hong Kong.

Revised visa fee structure

Reports inform that in addition to the talent list updates, Hong Kong has introduced a revised fee structure for applications under the talent admission schemes.

As of this February 2025, the new fees include a non-refundable application fee of HKD 600 for each submission.

The visa issuance fee will be determined by the visa’s validity, with a charge of HKD 600 for visas valid for 180 days or less and HKD 1,300 for visas valid for more than 180 days.

How to apply

Candidates interested in applying can submit their applications via the Hong Kong Immigration Department’s electronic platform.

Detailed eligibility criteria and application procedures are available on the official immigration website.

With the updated Talent List and more accessible immigration policies, Hong Kong is positioning itself to attract skilled professionals across various industries.

The new measures are meant to not only simplify the hiring process for employers but also position Hong Kong’s status as a key global hub for innovation, finance, and technology