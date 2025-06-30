The Hong Kong Immigration Department will implement a broad increase in fees for immigration and passport-related services beginning September 8, 2025, marking the first major revision in several years.

The adjustments will affect a range of services, including entry permits, re-entry authorizations, visa extensions, and travel document applications.

The move, according to government officials, is intended to align with the “user pays” principle and ensure full cost recovery for services provided.

The increases follow a comprehensive costing review that revealed existing fees no longer cover the operational costs of these services.

Fee hikes will range from modest single-digit percentage increases to more than 50 percent in some cases. For example, the cost of an ordinary visa will increase from $230 to $330, while a multiple-entry permit valid for three years will rise from $935 to $1,350.

A Closer look at the changes

Fifteen major immigration services will be affected. Among them are:

Seaman’s Identity Book: $310 → $430

Transit Visa: $120 → $170

Change of Stay Conditions: $230 → $330

Multiple Re-entry Permit: $170 → $210

APEC Business Travel Card (5 years): $540 → $700

Passports are also included in the adjustment. An adult passport (32 pages) will increase from $370 to $430, while the fee for a child passport (48 pages) will rise from $230 to $260. The government clarified that the price increases apply equally to new applications and renewals.

Overseas applicants should also prepare for higher delivery costs. Express delivery to North America and Europe will now cost $310 (up from $220), while registered airmail increases from $47 to $60.

Some context

Authorities insist the changes are not intended to discourage travel or business but are necessary for sustainable service delivery. “We are committed to providing efficient immigration services,” a department spokesperson said. “To maintain service standards, fee adjustments are needed to meet rising operational costs.”

The Immigration Department added that fees had remained unchanged for several years, during which service infrastructure had expanded and operational costs had grown.

What you should know

The government has advised residents and international travelers to consider submitting applications before September 8, 2025, to take advantage of the lower rates. This includes applications for passports, visas, entry permits, and travel passes.

Budget-conscious applicants should also factor in the increased cost of overseas document delivery, particularly those requiring expedited services.

A full list of revised charges is available on the Immigration Department’s website.

While the changes may result in higher out-of-pocket costs for travelers, officials say the phased implementation will ease the transition and ensure that service quality is maintained without imposing undue burdens on the public.