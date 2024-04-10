Hong Kong is set to approve Asia’s first spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds this month with the first approvals likely to be announced next week according to experts on the matter.

According to Bitcoin Magazine, The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has hastened the approval process positioning Hong Kong as the pioneer in Asia’s Bitcoin ETF space. The move follows an industry anticipation of launches later this year.

Many Chinese Financial institutions have shown keen interest in the Spot Bitcoin Exchange-traded funds including the Hong Kong subsidiaries of Harvest Fund and China Southern Fund have applied for Bitcoin ETFs recently.

According to expert sources, the SFC will announce its first approved batches of spot Bitcoin ETFs on April 15. After the subsequent approval, the new funds can now apply to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange which takes 10 days.

The hastened and proactive approach by Hong Kong highlights its desire to be perceived as a global financial hub. It also adds to its public appeal as a crypto-friendly space after it granted Hashkey a crypto exchange a retail trading license last year.

Hong Kong being the first Asian jurisdiction to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs makes a strong case for potential launches in other markets.

In Hong Kong today, Accessible Bitcoin investment products have seen rapid demand growth among institutional and retail investors. By producing a robust regulatory framework to match the demand, Hong Kong stands the chance of becoming a rising Bitcoin hub in Asia.

What To Know

The news of the proposed approval of spot Bitcoin ETF in Hong Kong follows the successful approval of spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States attracting over $12 billion in inflows.

An exchange-traded fund is a type of security that tracks the underlying performance of a collection of assets or commodities. A spot bitcoin ETF is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the spot, or current price of bitcoin.