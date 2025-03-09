The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has charged the Board and Management of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to prioritize attracting foreign investments and economic development in the region.

The governor made this call on Saturday when he received a delegation from the commission, led by its Chairman, Dr. Emeka Wogu, at the Government House in Owerri.

The SEDC, established to drive the socio-economic growth of the South East, was described by Uzodimma as a long-overdue intervention needed to address the region’s developmental challenges.

“Strengthen agro-businesses, food security, enhance entrepreneurship, bring in digital skills to the teeming youths as well as attract foreign investment that will improve the economy and livelihood of people of the South East,” he said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his “wisdom and courage” in supporting the establishment of the commission, stating that previous efforts to actualize it had been unsuccessful.

“The establishment of this commission under the Tinubu administration is a great milestone. Our people will remain grateful for this initiative,” Uzodimma stated.

Governor Uzodimma urged the SEDC leadership to foster unity and effective collaboration between the board and management to ensure the successful implementation of its mandate. He emphasized the importance of engaging critical stakeholders and conducting a needs assessment to determine the region’s most pressing priorities.

Regional Governors Pledge Support

Uzodimma reassured the SEDC leadership that the five governors of the South East would fully support the commission’s initiatives, stating that the region’s collective development should remain a priority.

He said the commission is made up of experienced individuals who have distinguished themselves in various sectors—technocrats, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and politicians.

“I urge you to use the opportunity to contribute your own quota toward the development of the region. You must trust yourselves, believe in your capacity, and avoid unnecessary distractions. We are here to support you,” he added.

SEDC’s Vision for Economic Growth

Dr. Emeka Wogu, Chairman of SEDC, noted that their visit was part of an official tour aimed at fostering collaboration with South East governors to advance the commission’s mandate. He praised Uzodimma’s achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, power, industrialization, and civil service reforms.

Wogu stated that the commission was committed to working closely with the governors to drive sustainable development and foster unity in the region.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of SEDC, Chief Mark Okoye, outlined the commission’s strategy to stimulate economic activities in the region through investment-driven initiatives.

He said the commission’s goal is “to create investment portfolio that would stimulate and drive the economy of the region, especially in the areas of mechanised agriculture and industrialisation to engineer the growth of private sector.”

He further called for Uzodimma’s support as Chairman of both the Progressives Governors’ Forum and the South East Governors’ Forum, emphasizing the need for a coordinated approach to regional transformation.