Governor of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has called on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to streamline its focus by adopting a single-point agenda for development, ensuring efficient execution and measurable impact.

Soludo made this appeal when he received the newly appointed members of the SEDC, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Emeka Nworgu, at the Governor’s Lodge in Awka on Friday.

The governor emphasized the need for a well-defined approach to regional development, cautioning against spreading resources too thinly across multiple projects without achieving tangible results.

“We should not waste this opportunity of having this commission. Adopt a one-point agenda, such as a South-East rail network to connect all the state capitals, deliver it, and then move to the second-point agenda,” Soludo advised.

He warned against initiating numerous projects simultaneously, which could lead to delays and eventual abandonment, diluting the commission’s impact.

“If you open a floodgate that you want to achieve over 50 important matters, where you sprinkle on all the matters and in five years, some projects will be abandoned; and you will ask yourself, what did you achieve?

“So, let us write that report card today and say, five years coming we are able to tell the people of south east that we unlocked this (not two) opportunity and this is the impact,” he added.

Collaboration with South-East governors is key

Beyond setting a clear development agenda, Soludo urged the commission to collaborate closely with the governors of the South-East states. He stressed that a unified regional approach would accelerate progress and ensure that developmental projects align with the broader economic interests of the region.

In his remarks, Dr. Emeka Nworgu, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the SEDC Board of Directors, praised Soludo for his achievements in health, education, and infrastructure. He assured the governor that the commission would prioritize impactful projects that drive sustainable development in the region.

Similarly, Mr. Mark Okoye, the Managing Director of SEDC, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to transforming the South-East into a top investment destination.

“We look forward to a fruitful partnership for the benefit of Anambra and the entire South-East region,” Okoye said.

In an earlier visit to Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah called for a unified economic front in the South-East region to drive investments and accelerate development.

He urged the SEDC to prioritize creating a common market and advancing critical regional infrastructure to make the South-East a preferred investment destination. According to him, a harmonized approach to economic growth will not only unlock business opportunities but also drive industrial expansion across the region.

Mbah highlighted the importance of integrated infrastructure in fostering economic growth, stressing that improved connectivity would facilitate trade and commerce within the region.