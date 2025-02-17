In the debut episode of Money Maketh Man, we break down financial responsibility and explore the key factors that influence how we manage money. From personal habits to economic policies, we examine how financial decisions shape our lives. Before that, we also touch on Trump’s administration and its financial impact.

It’s a short, smart, and insightful episode that keeps you engaged and wanting more.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and turn on notifications for more thought-provoking episodes of Money Maketh Man!