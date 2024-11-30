In the maiden edition of The Novice, host Tolulope Adeosun teams up with financial expert Uade Ahimie to tackle the pressing question: why does money seem to lose value every day? Inflation, a persistent rise in prices, erodes purchasing power and impacts daily life.

The episode explores how inflation works in Nigeria, the factors driving it, and its effect on savings, cost of living, and the economy. Watch for clear, beginner-friendly insights on navigating inflation and protecting your finances. Subscribe to the Nairametrics YouTube channel for more practical financial guidance.