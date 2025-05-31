On the latest episode of Drinks and Mics, Esili Eigbe, Executive Director of Escap Management, joined Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Tunji Andrews, and Arnold Dublin-Green for a no-holds-barred conversation on Nigeria’s monetary policy, inflation, and foreign exchange challenges.

Esili brought the heat, arguing that the CBN may need to push rates beyond 30% to stop the bleeding. In his view, Nigeria’s inflation crisis is far worse than official numbers suggest, while the books say 23.71%, Nigerians at the market know it feels much higher, possibly exceeding 30%. Without a bold hike in the Monetary Policy Rate, he warns, foreign investors will keep sitting on the sidelines and the naira will remain under pressure.

The panel also explored the growing appeal of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, debating their volatility, speculative nature, and rising dominance among retail investors. They discussed Standard Chartered’s bold forecast of Solana hitting $275 by 2025 and Trump Media’s $3 billion push to build a Bitcoin treasury, moves that signal increasing institutional interest. The conversation also questioned whether crypto could rival Nigeria’s shallow equities market and what its growing adoption means for regulation and financial inclusion.

Watch the full episode now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube!