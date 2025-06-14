In Episode 23 of Drinks & Mics, the spotlight was on veteran investor Andrew Alli, who joined as the featured guest for the week. With Otunba Delz holding it down in place of Tunji Andrews, and our regulars Ugodre and Arnold Dublin-Green locked in as always, the crew delivered two hours of unfiltered, no-holds-barred conversation. Nigeria’s obsession with single-digit inflation was at the forefront, and Andrew didn’t hold back, calling it a mirage unless the government tackles power, productivity, and policy failures. Ugodre echoed the sentiment, warning that technical fixes won’t work without real economic reform.

The crew then took a hard look at Nigeria’s Tier 3 banks, and no one was spared. The panel questioned why so many of them still exist when they’re not lending, scaling, or innovating. Arnold fired the sharpest line of the night: “Some of these banks are just collecting CBN circulars and vibes.” With recapitalisation deadlines around the corner, the consensus was clear: there’s no room in this economy for dead weight. Consolidation isn’t just necessary, it’s overdue.

The sharpest reality check came when the discussion shifted to power; government power. Andrew dropped the hammer: “You don’t fight African governments and win. Whether it’s crypto, banking, or speech, regulators always have the upper hand.” The message? Play smart or get played.

