As part of its ongoing commitment to financial literacy and youth empowerment, Investment One Group led impactful engagements at Finxperience 2.0, the annual financial literacy conference organised by the Finance Students Association of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

Themed “Navigating Nigeria’s Economic Landscape: Leveraging Finance, Entrepreneurship, and Industry Trends for Sustainable Growth,” the event brought together over 800 students, academics, and professionals for insightful conversations on the future of finance in Nigeria.

Investment One has remained committed to promoting financial literacy among Nigerians through a variety of educational initiatives.

With thousands reached through weekly investment sessions and a wide range of resources, including webinars, guides like Investment One E-Journal, a journaling guide for young investors, and The Money Wheel, a finance-themed novella, the Group continues to simplify investing and encourage informed financial decisions.

During Finxperience 2.0, the company’s interaction with students not only rekindled enthusiasm for managing money wisely but also broadened awareness of Nigeria’s vibrant investment space.

Through long-standing collaborations with academic institutions and youth-oriented programs, the firm leverages its expertise to make finance more accessible.

Looking to the future, Investment One is set to expand its impact with more targeted investment education campaigns and the highly anticipated launch of its Investment Academy, an initiative aimed at shaping confident, informed, and future-ready investors across and beyond Nigeria.