Leading Nigerian crypto platform Jeroid marked its 8th anniversary with The Jeriversary — a vibrant evening of dance and magical performances, a panel session with industry crypto experts, reflection, and forward-looking vision.

The event also served to unveil Jeroid’s newest brand ambassador in the person of Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile.

The celebration had in attendance the Special Assistant to the President on Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Ayo Adeagbo, Obinna Iwuno, President of SiBAN (Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria), Oluwasegun Rosemani, Founder of the Naija Bitcoin Conference, Damilare Ogundare, Founder of HabbyFX Academy, Mr. Obinna Egbuniwe, Senior Manager with the Fintech and Innovation Office, Lagos Zonal Office (SEC).

RelatedStories No Content Available

It also featured exciting and entertaining performances from dancers, violinists and the talented Kenny Blaq

Speaking at the celebration, CEO Jeremiah Mayowa recounted Jeroid’s journey from a small apartment in 2017 to becoming the first Nigerian crypto exchange to earn ISO certification in 2024, with recertification in 2025.

Key milestones included launching its Lagos HQ and first app version in 2021, national expansion in 2022, and the 2023 release of Version 2, which added utility bill payments and Personalized Wallets.

“Our mission has always been clear: to build a secure, user-friendly platform for exchanging digital assets,” said Mayowa. “We are only getting started,” he said of the partnership between the company and the iconic superstar, Zlatan.

Guests enjoyed a lively panel session and cultural performances, celebrating not just Jeroid’s growth, but also the resilience of Nigeria’s youth — the driving force behind its success.

“Compliance and regulation are one of the main hindrances to crypto adoption in Nigeria,” Hassan Eniola, COO of Jeroid, said during the panel session, lamenting the lack of concrete government policy in the crypto industry and the recent spike in crypto scams.

The event successfully highlighted that Jeroid transcends being merely a tech firm, establishing itself as a cultural and financial movement. This movement, as Mayowa claimed, champions the belief that “Africa does not need to play catch-up. We can lead, we can innovate, and we can set the standard.”