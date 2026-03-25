Lagos, Nigeria — CardinalStone Partners Limited (“CardinalStone” or “the Firm”), a leading African financial services group, has been recognised at the DealMakers Africa Awards held this past weekend, reinforcing its position as a market leader in equity advisory across the region.

At the awards, CardinalStone received the following honours:

Winner – Financial Adviser by Transaction Flow (Equity)

3rd Place – Financial Adviser by Transaction Value (Equity)

The DealMakers Africa Awards are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in financial advisory, recognising firms that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and impact in capital markets transactions across the continent.

CardinalStone’s recognition is reflective of a strong year of deal execution, during which the Firm advised on a broad range of equity transactions, supporting clients across sectors to unlock value, raise capital, and achieve strategic objectives. The awards further underscore the Firm’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at scale, combining deep market expertise with a client-centric approach. This recognition is further reinforced by the nomination of one of CardinalStone’s exclusive transactions – the 15.9% stake exit in Aradel Holdings by Africa Capital Alliance for Private Equity Deal of the Year.

Onyebuchim Obiyemi, Director & Head of Investment Banking at CardinalStone, commented:

“These awards are a reflection of the depth of our franchise and the consistency of our execution in the equity markets. Over the past year, we have remained focused on delivering innovative, well-structured solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs. Being recognised for both transaction flow and value speaks not only to the volume of our activity but also to the impact of the deals we bring to market. We are grateful to our clients for their continued trust and to our team for their dedication to excellence.”

Also speaking on the achievement, Michael Nzewi, Group Managing Director of CardinalStone said: “This recognition is a testament to the strength of CardinalStone Partners and our commitment to sustained leadership in the financial services industry. It reflects the synergy across our business lines and our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful results for our clients. As we look ahead, we remain focused on deepening our market impact, expanding our capabilities, and continuing to set the standard for excellence in advisory services.”

Over the years, CardinalStone has built a strong track record as a trusted adviser in Nigeria’s capital markets, playing a pivotal role in some of the most significant transactions in the financial services sector. The Firm continues to leverage its expertise, market insight, and execution capabilities to support clients in navigating an increasingly dynamic and complex financial landscape.

support clients in navigating an increasingly dynamic and complex financial landscape.

With a clear strategic focus and a commitment to innovation, CardinalStone is well-positioned to sustain its leadership in equity advisory and broader investment banking activities across Africa.

About CardinalStone

CardinalStone is an independent, multi-asset investment banking group in Nigeria, providing advisory, capital markets, asset management, securities trading, trust services, financing, registrar services, and pensions solutions to institutional, high-net-worth, and retail clients.

The firm has advised on over ₦5 trillion in capital markets and M&A transactions and was the first brokerage to surpass ₦2 trillion in transaction value on the Nigerian Exchange. It has ranked as the number-one securities firm on the Nigerian Exchange by value for four consecutive years (2022–2025). In recognition of its market leadership and execution excellence, CardinalStone was named Best Equities House and Africa’s Best Broker by Euromoney in 2024 and 2025, respectively.