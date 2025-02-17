The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has called on the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) to prioritise the establishment of a combined maritime task force to enhance security in the Gulf of Guinea.

President Tinubu also expressed Nigeria’s readiness “to host the task force’s headquarters in Lagos”, according to a statement on Sunday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy).

The request was made at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday.

Nigeria’s waters are at the centre of the Gulf of Guinea, a vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean stretching from Senegal to Angola. The waterways host shipowners, operators, and their crews.

Combined Maritime Security

President Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, conveyed Nigeria’s position as the AU considered a report focusing on peace and security in Africa and the biennial report on the implementation of the Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa (2023–2024).

“The time has come for the African Union Peace and Security Council to prioritise the creation of a Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea.

“I wish to announce that Nigeria would like to host the headquarters of the task force in Lagos,” Tuggar said.

Nigeria’s recommendation of a maritime task force followed the signing of an agreement with the AU to provide Strategic Sea Lift Services for AU peace support operations, natural disaster response, humanitarian actions, and personnel movement.

According to the statement, Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Badaru Abubakar, signed the agreement, which provides that the Nigerian Navy will supply a vessel for the operations on a cost-recovery basis.

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, signed the agreement on behalf of the AU.

Tinubu expressed satisfaction that the AUPSC had already adopted the outcomes of a high-level meeting, including the decision to upgrade the Nigerian National Counter-Terrorism Centre to a Regional Counter-Terrorism Centre.

“He also appreciated the Peace and Security Council’s decision to renew the mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force, addressing the twin challenges of terrorism and violent extremism in the Lake Chad region.”

“On Libya, the Nigerian leader expressed concern that instability in the North African country has continued to worsen security challenges in the Sahel and called on the Assembly to back initiatives to restore law and order.”

“President Tinubu highlighted the severe insecurity affecting countries grappling with democratic transitions, including Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Gabon,” the statement partly reads.

The Nigerian government added that the AU must work to prevent the increasing incursion of extra-continental forces, including private military companies, into African security matters.

President Tinubu welcomed progress in operationalising the African Standby Force, reiterating Nigeria’s support.

More Insights

President Tinubu also strongly supported the creation of an African-led credit rating agency (ACRA), noting that it would provide fairer and more transparent credit assessments for African economies.

“An independent African-led rating agency will help provide fairer assessments of African economies and reduce the bias often observed in existing global rating agencies,” the President said.

President Tinubu commended the African Union (AU), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the Specialised Technical Committee (STC) on Finance for their visionary role in advancing an African framework for financing development among member states.

He stressed that the Africa Financing Stability Mechanism (AFSM) is crucial as the continent continues to face significant challenges, including rising borrowing costs, debt overhang, low domestic resource mobilisation, and limited access to long-term affordable financing.