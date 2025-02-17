Beihang University has announced the opening of applications for the 2025 Youth of Excellence Scheme of China Program, a Chinese Government Scholarship directed at cultivating global talents in leadership, governance, and academic fields.

The program, managed by the China Scholarship Council (CSC), offers full funding for international students pursuing a master’s degree at Beihang University.

As provided by the institution, the scholarship provides full financial support, covering tuition fees, accommodation, medical insurance, and living expenses for international students for one year.

Scholarship benefits

The Youth of Excellence Scheme of China Program is a comprehensive scholarship that provides international students with full funding. This covers essential expenses such as:

Tuition fees

Accommodation

Medical insurance

Living costs

The program is designed to support students at Beihang University while they work toward their master’s degree.

Available master’s programs at Beihang University

Beihang University offers three specialized master’s programs as part of the Youth of Excellence Scheme of China Program. These programs provide international students with the opportunity to study in cutting-edge fields, including space engineering, artificial intelligence, and global management.

1. Master program in space information engineering

This program is structured for students seeking advanced knowledge in space information engineering. The curriculum covers topics such as remote sensing, geographic information systems (RS&GIS), satellite communications, global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), and micro-satellite technology. Students will gain expertise in space science and the environment.

2. Master program in artificial intelligence and big data

This program focuses on the fields of artificial intelligence and big data. Students will study topics including IoT perception technology, data science, intelligent computing, and information security. The program integrates advanced technology and research, further equipping students with skills in high-demand fields.

3. Master program of global outstanding management talents

This program, offered by the School of Economics and Management, includes courses in project management, industrial engineering, optimization of production and service systems, decision-making, e-commerce, and marketing science. It aims to develop management leaders with global perspectives.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the Youth of Excellence Scheme of China Program:

1. Applicants must be citizens of a country other than the People’s Republic of China, under the age of 45, and in good health both mentally and physically.

2. Applicants should have a bachelor or above degree and 3 years or above working experience. Those with related education or working background will be preferred.

3. Applicants should be in one of the following four categories:

Public officials at the division level (or corresponding level) or above in the government department of the host country;

Senior management staff in institutions and enterprises;

Administrative staff in universities and scientific research institutions;

Candidates with relevant working or internship experience in international organizations.

4. Applicants should have obtained the pre-admission letter from Beihang University

Application process for the Youth of Excellence Scheme of China program

1. Applicants must submit their pre-admission letter application for the Youth of Excellence Scheme of China Program Chinese Government Scholarship by March 15, 2025.

2. Beihang University will review the application documents, and those who pass the initial review will be invited for a comprehensive academic interview.

3. After the review, Beihang University will email the Pre-admission Letter to qualified applicants. Once received, applicants can proceed to apply online through the Chinese Government Scholarship Information System.

Step 2: Submit Application to the China Scholarship Council (CSC)

Applicants should visit the Chinese Government Scholarship Information System, complete the application form, and upload all necessary documents, including the Pre-admission Letter, before March 30th, 2025.

Select “Type A” for the scholarship category, use agency number 1563, and choose the “Youth of Excellence Scheme of China Program Chinese Government Scholarship” as the application program.

The institution warns that it would never authorize any intermediary agency to carry out scholarship enrollment. They stress that applicants should not trust paid services and false promises from intermediaries.