The Federal Government has announced plans to evacuate its citizens currently stranded in Israel and Iran as the conflict between the two nations enters its sixth day.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government said arrangements for the evacuation are nearing completion and the process is expected to begin soon.

“All affected Nigerian citizens are strongly advised to adhere to necessary security protocols and to contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and further instructions,” the statement read.

The ministry also reiterated Nigeria’s call for the immediate de-escalation of hostilities and urged both Israel and Iran to prioritize dialogue and the protection of civilian lives.

The Federal Government commended the Nigerian Missions in Tel Aviv and Tehran for their commitment and tireless efforts in reaching out to Nigerian citizens during this period of heightened tension.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to the safety and welfare of all its citizens, both at home and abroad,” the statement added.

The statement further notes, “We are working in close coordination with relevant international partners and local authorities to ensure the timely and secure evacuation of Nigerians in affected areas.”

What you should know

Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated last Friday following an Israeli military strike on Iranian territory, which Tel Aviv described as a pre-emptive move to halt Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons programme.

In a related development, Iran has pulled out of ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States. While Tehran has hinted at a willingness to resume talks, U.S. President Donald Trump has maintained a hardline stance, insisting on what he described as an “unconditional surrender.”

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government called for an immediate end to hostilities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, urging both parties to exercise maximum restraint in the interest of regional and global peace.

In a statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, expressed grave concern over the recent escalation marked by sustained missile and aerial exchanges between the two nations.

He called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intensify efforts towards immediate de-escalation and to facilitate constructive dialogue.

Nairametrics also reported that analysts have warned that a fresh wave of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may soon translate into higher fuel prices in Nigeria as global oil markets react to Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.