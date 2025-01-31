Germany and Italy are expanding their work visa programs in 2025 due to labour shortages and demographic challenges.

Both countries are looking to attract skilled foreign workers to fill critical job gaps and maintain economic growth.

Italy plans to issue 165,000 work visas, while Germany aims for 400,000 skilled workers annually. This development comes as both countries face aging populations and declining birth rates.

DAAD Scholarship cites that Italy is set to grant a total of 165,000 work visas in 2025 through its Decreto Flussi program.

The visas will cover both seasonal and non-seasonal employment across various industries facing labor shortages.

The government also added 10,000 visas for caregivers in October 2024, acknowledging the growing need for elder care.

The country seeks to address staffing gaps in sectors such as healthcare, tourism, and construction, helping businesses stay operational while responding to demographic challenges.

Germany’s expanded work visa program

Germany will also significantly increase the number of foreign workers it accepts in 2025. The country introduced the Skilled Immigration Act in 2020 and further expanded it in 2024.

The new Chancenkarte, a points-based system, will allow skilled workers to apply without a prior job offer. Germany aims to bring in 400,000 foreign workers annually, filling gaps in healthcare, IT, engineering, and other essential industries.

The changes are a response to both the aging population and the need for talent to sustain the country’s economy.

Top occupations for work visa issuance in Italy

The demand for foreign workers in Italy will be concentrated in several key industries.

Healthcare and personal care are top priorities, with caregivers, nurses, and medical assistants in high demand

The tourism and hospitality sectors will also see a significant need for workers such as chefs, hotel staff, and waiters.

Construction is another area where skilled labourers, engineers, and technicians will be sought.

Other sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, transport, and technology are also expected to experience an increase in work visa issuances.

High demand jobs in Germany for 2025

In Germany, the top sectors for work visa issuance will include:

Healthcare, engineering, IT, and logistics

Doctors, nurses, and elderly care assistants will be in high demand to support the country’s healthcare system.

Engineering fields, especially mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering, will also see significant visa issues.

The technology sector, including programmers and cybersecurity specialists, is another area expected to attract many skilled workers.

Germany is also focused on filling gaps in logistics and transport, with truck drivers, warehouse managers, and supply chain specialists being highly sought after.

Why the focus on skilled immigrants?