FBN Holdings Plc. solidifies its position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria delivering an impressive result for the year ended December 31, 2024.

As reflected in its unaudited Group Financial Statements, FBN Holdings recorded a 142% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N862 billion, while Gross Earnings surged by 113% y-o-y to N3.33 trillion.

Key highlights of the results include: Net Interest Income grew by 155% y-o-y to N1.39 trillion

Non-Interest income rose by 43.3% to N846.9 billion compared to N255.8bn in 2023

Loans to customers increased significantly by N2.797 trillion, closing at N9.4 trillion.

Customer deposits rose by 62%, to N17.29 trillion.

Total Assets increased to N26.54 trillion, up from N16.94 trillion

The outstanding financial results showcase significant growth across multiple key metrics.

The strong growth recorded on net interest income is a testament to FBN Holdings Plc’s resilience and ability to deliver value in a competitive and evolving market landscape.

It is noteworthy that for the impairment charge of N411billion, the PBT would have been N1.3trillion.

The Group also recorded a higher average earnings yield of 16.71% due to growth in loan volume and other earning assets for the year, compared to 10.69% in 2023, despite the higher cost of funds (5.79% in 2024: 3.36% in 2023).

Net interest margin (NIM) improved from 6.11% in 2023 to 9.61% in 2024. The high-rate environment is reflective of the hike in the CBN Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) over the period from 18.75% as of December 2023 to 27.25% in December 2024.

The non-interest income growth was driven by growth in fee and commission income and Key to this were income on fund transfer, intermediation and fees on digital channels which recorded impressive transaction volumes during the year.

Loans and Advances to customers grew by 42% due to new loans to customers from the Commercial Banking Group and the impact of naira depreciation on FCY-denominated loans and advances.

The Group has continued to maintain its strong risk management stance, ensuring the resilience of its business, especially in the volatile business environment.

Deposit liabilities grew by 62% from the Commercial Banking Group on account of continuous deposit mobilization, supported by investments in digital banking capabilities, brand recognition, and the impact of naira depreciation on the translation of FCY denominated deposits.

FBN Holding Plc is confident that this performance will be sustained to improve its shareholder value in the future. The Group is committed to further enhancing revenue and profitability by strengthening our value proposition, refining our governance model, and maximizing operational efficiencies.

In the face of the increasingly competitive environment, the Group maintains a forward-looking approach, with a clear aim of building a sustainable institution and surpassing stakeholders’ expectations.