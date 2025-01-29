The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday commenced the trial of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in the alleged N110.4 billion fraud case filed by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC presented its first witness, Fabian Nworah, a property developer, before Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

Nairametrics previously reported that Bello and his two co-defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to the alleged N110.4 billion fraud case before Justice Maryann E. Anenih.

On October 3, 2024, the court issued a public summons against Bello following his absence during a fresh arraignment on 16-count charges brought against him by the EFCC.

His co-defendants are Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

What Transpired in Court

Nairametrics reports that Bello, Shuaibu Oricha, and Abdulsalami Hudu were accused of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy to commit an offence involving N110.4 billion.

Bello and the co-defendants denied the charges and filed a fresh bail application.

The judge eventually granted Bello bail in the sum of N500 million, with sureties in like sum who must own properties within the court’s jurisdiction, including Maitama, Apo, and Asokoro.

At today’s proceedings, Nworah, the property developer, told the court that he was invited to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on February 8, 2023, and was queried regarding a transaction between Shehu Bello and EFAB Property concerning a property located at No. 1 Ikogosi Street, Maitama, Abuja.

He stated that he sold the said property to Shehu Bello but later observed that the name on the sale agreement was Dr Bello Ohiani, not Shehu Bello.

He added that in 2023, Shehu Bello later approached EFAB Property, informing them that the property was under investigation by the EFCC.

According to the witness, he returned all documents related to the purchase and demanded a refund of the N550 million that was paid.

The witness stated that EFAB Property was invited by the EFCC to explain what transpired between his company and Shehu Bello.

He further stressed that the EFCC instructed his company to refund the entire sum involved in the purchase to an EFCC-designated account, and EFAB Property complied by transferring N400 million and N150 million in two batches.

Earlier, Counsel for the 1st and 2nd Defendants, Joseph Daudu, SAN, objected to the witness presented by the prosecution.

He argued that the defendants had no prior knowledge of the witness and were seeing him in court for the first time.

He emphasised that legal proceedings should not be a “hide-and-seek” game and that the prosecution was bound by law to provide the witness’s statements on oath in advance so the defence could adequately prepare for cross-examination.

However, EFCC Counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, objected to the defence’s argument, stating that the proof of evidence was served on the defendants on November 27, 2024.

“The constitutional provisions they rely on do not imply that the prosecution must provide all the documents it relies on,” Pinheiro stated.

“The law only provides that the prosecution should oblige the defence with all the documents requested,” he added.

The court subsequently adjourned the trial to April 3, April 24, and May 6, 2025.

Backstory

Recall that Yahaya Bello was interrogated by EFCC operatives over the alleged fraud case against him during his tenure as governor of Kogi State.

Before his arrest, the EFCC had accused the Kogi State government of using its “immunity” to shield Bello.

After his arraignment before the Federal High Court, Justice Emeka Nwite granted Bello N500 million bail.